Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2021 for Skilled Artisans Posts, Salary Upto 63200

Ministry of Communication, Department of Posts, New Delhi is hiring 17 Skilled Artisans. Check Vacancy- break up, application date and other details.

Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2021 Notification: Ministry of Communication, Department of Posts, New Delhi has published a short notification for recruitment of Skilled Artisans, General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non Ministerial Posts. Applications are invited from the eligible candidates on or before 11 December 2021 upto 5 PM.

The recruitment is being done to fill vacancies for the post of Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Motor Vehicle Electrician, Tyreman, Painter, Fitter, Copper & Tin Smit and Upholster.

Other details such as qualification , age limit, experience, application format shall be made available in the detailed notification. The candidates should wait until the detailed notification is available on the official website i.e. indiapost.gov.in.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 11 December 2021 by 5 PM

Delhi Post Office Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 17

Motor Vehicle Mechanic - 06

Motor Vehicle Electrician -02

Tyreman - 03

Painter - 02

Fitter - 02

Copper & Tin Smith - 01

Upholster - 01

Delhi Post Skilled Artisans Office Salary:

Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 (Level -2 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC)

Delhi Post Office Skilled Artisans Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

The candidates can check the qualification and other details, once the notification is released.

How to Apply Delhi Post Office Skilled Artisans Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply till 19 December 2021. The detailed procedure to submit the application will be intimated through the detailed notification.

Delhi Post Office Skilled Artisans Short Notification PDF