Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Notification Out for 120 Vacancies of Assistant Professor, Apply @dr.du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2020: Delhi University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various departments under Daulat Ram College. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 3 weeks (9 December 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper or on the college website whichever is later.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 3 weeks (9 December 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper or on the college website whichever is later.

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Bio Chemistry - 6 Posts

Botany - 11 Posts

Chemistry - 9 Posts

Commerce - 16 Posts

Economics -9 Posts

English - 14 Posts

Hindi - 12 Posts

History - 7 Posts

Mathematics - 8 Posts

Music - 1 Post

Nutrition and Health Education - 1 Post

Philosophy - 5 Posts

Physics - 7 Posts

Political Science - 9 Posts

Psychology - 1 Post

Sanskrit - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualification: Master‘s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for subject wise details.

Salary - Academic Pay Level 10 with entry pay level of Rs. 57.700/- plus other allowances.

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit and Interview.

How to apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode within 3 weeks (9 December 2020) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper or on the college website whichever is later.

Delhi University Recruitment 2020 Application Fee