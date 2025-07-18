DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Out at dfccil.com: Download CBT Response Sheet and Raise Objection Online

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the answer key for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other on its official website. Candidates who appeared in CBT (stage 1) exam can download their question papers, responses and answer keys, “Objection Form” is provided at the official website. The written exam for the above posts was held successfully on July 10 and 11, 2025. Now the organisation has released the provisional answer key with a response sheet and steps to raise objections, if any against the answer key.The Login to form will be available only between 18-07-2025 15 Hours 00 Minutes to 22-07-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes
Candidates who have appeared for the DFCCIL exam 2025 can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any on the official website-https://dfccil.com.
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Link
Once released, the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 link will be available for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and others on the official website of DFCCIL. Candidates can download their DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 with DFCCIL Response Sheet 2025 after using their login credentials including at the link shared below.
|DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Login
|Click Here
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Overview
Earlier Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)
|Post Name
|MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other
|Advt. No.
|01/DR/2025
|Total Vacancies
|642
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date 2025
|July 10 and 11, 2025
|Answer Key Status
|Awaited
|Official Website
|https://dfccil.com
DFCCIL Answer Key Objection Process
Once released, candidates can also raise an objection, if any as per the guidelines released by the authority. Candidates can raise their objection within the deadline as released with the provisional answer key. Candidates will be charged as fixed amount against raising objection per question. You can follow the details steps to raise your objections as given in the notification.
How to download DFCCIL Answer Key 2025?
To download DFCCIL Answer Key 202, candidates need to enter their registration number/user ID and password to the link. You can follow the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website https://dfccil.com/ DFCCIL.
- Step-2: Go to the Career Section
- Step 3: Click on read the notification- "Link for downloading answer key against Advt. No. -01/DR/2025".
- Step-5 Click on "Answer Key Link"
- Step 6: Log in with your credentials i.e. user ID and password.
- Step-7 The official answer key of your online exam will appear on the screen with correct answers and your responses.
- Step-8 DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 and calculate your estimated marks.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation