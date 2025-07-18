DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Out at dfccil.com: Download CBT Response Sheet and Raise Objection Online

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the answer key for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other on its official website. Candidates who appeared in CBT (stage 1) exam can download their question papers, responses and answer keys, “Objection Form” is provided at the official website. The written exam for the above posts was held successfully on July 10 and 11, 2025. Now the organisation has released the provisional answer key with a response sheet and steps to raise objections, if any against the answer key.The Login to form will be available only between 18-07-2025 15 Hours 00 Minutes to 22-07-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes Candidates who have appeared for the DFCCIL exam 2025 can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any on the official website-https://dfccil.com.

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Login Click Here

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Overview
Earlier Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we've shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)
Post Name MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other
Advt. No. 01/DR/2025
Total Vacancies 642
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date 2025 July 10 and 11, 2025
Answer Key Status Awaited
Official Website https://dfccil.com