DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Out at dfccil.com: Download CBT Response Sheet and Raise Objection Online

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the answer key for the posts of  MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) and others. Candidates who appeared in CBT (stage 1) to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, “Objection Form” is provided in the Application Portal. The  written exam for the above posts was held successfully on July 10 and 11, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key,   the response sheet and steps to raise objections, if any will also be released. Check details. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 18, 2025, 15:20 IST
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the answer key for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other on its official website. Candidates who appeared in CBT (stage 1) exam can download their question papers, responses and answer keys, “Objection Form” is provided at the official website. The written exam for the above posts was held successfully on July 10 and 11, 2025. Now the organisation has released the provisional answer key with a response sheet and steps to raise objections, if any against the answer key.The Login to form will be available only between 18-07-2025 15 Hours 00 Minutes to 22-07-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes

Candidates who have appeared for the DFCCIL exam 2025 can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any on the official website-https://dfccil.com.

Once released, the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 link will be available for the posts of MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and others on the official website of DFCCIL. Candidates can download their DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 with DFCCIL Response Sheet 2025 after using their login credentials including at the link shared below.

Earlier Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)
Post Name MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other
Advt. No. 01/DR/2025
Total Vacancies  642
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date 2025 July 10 and 11, 2025
Answer Key Status Awaited
Official Website https://dfccil.com

DFCCIL Answer Key Objection Process

Once released, candidates can also raise an objection, if any as per the guidelines released by the authority. Candidates can raise their objection within the deadline as released with the provisional answer key. Candidates will be charged as fixed amount against raising objection per question. You can follow the details steps to raise your objections as given in the notification.

How to download DFCCIL Answer Key 2025?

To download DFCCIL Answer Key 202, candidates need to enter their registration number/user ID and password to the link. You can follow the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website https://dfccil.com/ DFCCIL.
  • Step-2: Go to the Career Section
  • Step 3: Click on read the notification- "Link for downloading answer key against Advt. No. -01/DR/2025".
  • Step-5 Click on "Answer Key Link"
  • Step 6: Log in with your credentials i.e. user ID and password.
  • Step-7 The official answer key of your online exam will appear on the screen with correct answers and your responses.
  • Step-8 DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 and calculate your estimated marks.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

