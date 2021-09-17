DFCCIL Detailed Exam Schedule 2021 Out @dfccil.com, Admit Card Soon

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the detailed online exam schedule for the post of Junior Executive, Executive, Junior Executive and Junior Manager on dfccil.com

DFCCIL Exam Date 2021: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has uploaded the detailed online exam schedule for the post of Junior Executive, Executive, Junior Executive and Junior Manager on dfccil.com. The exam is scheduled from 27 September to 30 September 2021. The candidates who have applied for DFCCIL Recruitment 2021 can check the detailed schedule below:

Name of the Post Shift 1 Reporting Time Gate Close Time Junior Executive (Signal and Telecommunication) Shift 1 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Junior Executive (Mechanical) Shift 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Executive (Operations and BD) Shift 1 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Executive (Mechanical) Shift 1 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Executive (Operations and BD) Shift 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Junior Executive (Electrical) Shift 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Executive (Operations and BD) Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM Executive (Civil) Shift 1 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Executive (Signal and Telecommunication) Shift 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Junior Manager (Civil) Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM Executive (Operations and BD) Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM Junior Manager (Mechanical) Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM Junior Executive (Operations and BD) Shift 1 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Junior Manager (Operations and BD) Shift 1 7:00 AM 8:00 AM Junior Executive (Operations and BD) Shift 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM Executive (Electrical) Shift 3 3:00 PM 4:00 PM

DFCCIL shall also upload the admit card of the exam soon on the official website of DFCCIL - dfccil.com. The candidates can check DFCCIL Admit Card Updates through the link below:

DFCCIL Admit Card 2021

The online exam will be conducted in two/three sessions on a single/multiple day(s) of 2 hours duration. There will be 120 questions.The Question Paper will be set in English & Hindi only. Negative marking will be done of ¼ (0.25) mark.

Qualifying marks in written test/CBT is prescribed as 40% for UR, 30% for SC/OBC-NCL/EWS and 25% for ST.

DFCCIL had invited online applications for recruitment of 1074 vacancies from 24 April to 23 July 2021..