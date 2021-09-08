DFCCIL Admit Card 2021 Soon @dfccil.com, Exam From 27 September for Jr Executive, Executive and Jr Manager

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is conducting the exam for the post of Junior Executive, Executive and Junior Manager on 27, 28, 29 & 30 September 2021, Check Admit Card Update, Exam Pattern, Qualifying Marks, Selection Process Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2021: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has published an important notification for the exam dates for the post of Junior Executive, Executive and Junior Manager. As per the notice, the computer Based Test is tentatively scheduled on 27, 28, 29 & 30 September 2021. DFCCIL Admit Card Link along with post-wise detail exam schedule will be available shortly on official website of DFCCIL - dfccil.com.

DFCCIL Exam Date Notice

The candidates would be able to download DFCCIL Admit Card using Registration number, and password, once released. They must carry the printed copy of E-Admit Card and one photo ID (Voter’s ID, Driving License, Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN or any other ID Card issued by Government) at the centre. Admit Card for Computer Based Test (CBT) will not be sent by post.

Earlier, DFCCIL has released the number of applications received against each post.. The candidates can check the total of applications through the PDF Link below:

DFCCIL Application PDF

Meanwhile,the candidates can also check the exam pattern and other through the article below:

DFCCIL Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode in two/three sessions on a single/multiple day(s) of 2 hours duration.

The question paper will have 120 Objective Multiple Choice in two parts

The standard of questions for the online examination will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

The Question Paper will be set in English & Hindi only.

There shall be negative marking of ¼ (0.25) mark for every wrong answer.

DFCCIL Jr Executive Exam Pattern

Paper Subject No. Of Questions Part-I General Knowledge, Numerical Ability, General Aptitude/Reasoning, General Science etc. 60 Part-II Subject related questions 60

DFCCIL Executive and Jr Manager Exam Pattern

Paper Subject No. Of Questions Part-I General Knowledge, General Aptitude/Reasoning etc 24 Part-II Subject related questions 96

DFCCIL Qualifying Marks

General - 40% SC/OBC-NCL/EWS - 30% ST - 25%

DFCCIL Selection Process

Those who qualify in the online exam will be called for Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/Document Verification (DV)/Interview/ and Medical Test.

A total of 1074 vacancies are available for Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD and Mechanical Departments of DFCCIL, against advertisement number 04/2021