DGMS Result 2021 Out: Download First and Second Class Manager Certificate CBT Selection List @dgms.gov.in

DGMS Result 2021 Out: Directorate General Of Mines Safety, Ministry Of Labour And Employment, Government Of India has released the result of Second Class And First Class Manager’s Competency Certificate Examination – 2020. Candidates can download DGMS Manager Certificate Result from the official website - dgms.gov.in.

DGMS Result Link is given below. The candidates can download DGMS CBT Result, directly, through the link below:

DGMS Result Download Link

The selected candidates will now have to send the original certificates, a self attested copy of the same and signed application form by registered post to the office of the Secretary, Board of Mining Examination & Director of Mines Safety (Exam), Dhanbad- 826001 for verification, at the earliest.

How to Download DGMS Result 2021 ?