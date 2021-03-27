DGMS Result 2021 Out: Download First and Second Class Manager Certificate CBT Selection List @dgms.gov.in
Directorate General Of Mines Safety, Ministry Of Labour And Employment, Government Of India has released the result of Second Class And First Class Manager’s Competency Certificate Examination – 2020. Candidates can download DGMS Manager Certificate Result from the official website - dgms.gov.in.
DGMS Result Link is given below. The candidates can download DGMS CBT Result, directly, through the link below:
The selected candidates will now have to send the original certificates, a self attested copy of the same and signed application form by registered post to the office of the Secretary, Board of Mining Examination & Director of Mines Safety (Exam), Dhanbad- 826001 for verification, at the earliest.
How to Download DGMS Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of DGMS - http://dgms.gov.in/
- Click on the link given under What’s New Section - ‘RESULT OF SECOND CLASS (RESTRICTED) MANAGER’S COMPETENCY CERTIFCATE EXAMINATION – 2020, UNDER THE COAL MINES REGULATIONS’ OR RESULT OF SECOND CLASS (RESTRICTED) MANAGER’S COMPETENCY CERTIFCATE EXAMINATION – 2020, UNDER THE METALLIFEROUS MINES REGULATIONS’ OR RESULT OF SECOND CLASS (UNRESTRICTED) MANAGER’S COMPETENCY CERTIFCATE EXAMINATION – 2020, UNDER THE METALLIFEROUS MINES REGULATIONS’ OR RESULT OF FIRST CLASS (RESTRICTED) MANAGER’S COMPETENCY CERTIFCATE EXAMINATION – 2020, UNDER THE METALLIFEROUS MINES REGULATIONS’ OR RESULT OF FIRST CLASS (UNRESTRICTED) MANAGER’S COMPETENCY CERTIFCATE EXAMINATION – 2020, UNDER THE METALLIFEROUS MINES REGULATIONS’
- DGMS Result PDF will open
- Check roll numbers of selected candidates