DHFWS Bankura Document Verification Date 2020 for Lab Technician and other Posts Released @wbhealth.gov.in

DHFWS Bankura Document Verification Date 2020 Download: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Bankura has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Lab Technician and other posts on its official website. All such candidates who have shortlisted for the Document Verification round can check the DV date from the official website of DHFWS - wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the Short Notification released by the DHFWS Bankura, the Document Verification for the various posts including Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor, TBHV and other posts will be conducted on 01 September 2020. The Venue for the Document Verification for Lab Technician and other Posts is-Meeting Hall of the CMOH Office, Bankura.

Candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification round should note that they will have to submit the self attested photocopies of all those documents in the order listed in the short notification. Candidates will have to bring the mentioned original documents along with one set of self attested photocopies of the same for the verification.

Apart from the above documents, candidates will have to carry the original photo proof identity card i.e. Passport, Pan Card, Voter-ID Card, AADHAAR Card (any of this). Candidates who have to appear for the Document Verification round can check the short notification on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for DHFWS Bankura Document Verification Date 2020 for Lab Technician and other





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

SBI CBO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 3850 Circle Based Officer posts @sbi.co.in

Bihar Police Forest Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 484 Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 577 Posts of AE, JE and other, Apply @apsc.nic.in

Download Process: DHFWS Bankura Document Verification Date 2020 for Lab Technician and other