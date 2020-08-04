DHFWS Jalpaiguri Recruitment 2020: Apply for Lab Technician, Physiotherapist and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in

DHFWS, Jalpaiguri Recruitment 2020: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Jalpaiguri has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Lab Technician, Physiotherapist and other Posts. Interested candidates can apply in prescribed format on or before 26 August 2020.

Notification details:

Memo No: DHFWS/JAL_REC./ 862/2020

Dated: 04 August 2020

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: 05 August 2020

Closing date of submission of application: 26 August 2020



Vacancy Details:

Lab Technician-03

Facility Level Quality Manager: 01

District Consultant and Quality Monitoring-01

Physiotherapist-03

Malaria Technical Supervisor-01

Lab Technician (NUHM)-01



Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Lab Technician-Graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. MLT) OR Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) Other expertise required; Working knowledge of computers.

Facility Level Quality Manager: MBBS/Dental/AYUSH/Nursing/Life Science/Social Science Graduate with Master in Hospital Administration / Health Management.

District Consultant and Quality Monitoring-Degree in Statistics with academic record from reputed University. Specialization in Bio-Statistics would be an added advantage. Fluency in English, computer literacy are essential

Physiotherapist-Bachelors in Physiotherapy Malaria Technical Supervisor-Graduate from Biology Stream or Graduate in any stream with science subject in class XII.The candidate should have a valid two-wheeler driving license.

Lab Technician (NUHM)-Passed Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology /Mathematics and two years, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) recognized by the Govt. of West Bengal State medical Faculty/AICTE .

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



DHFWS Jalpaiguri Recruitment for Lab Technician and other: PDF



How to Apply

Applicants are required to take print out of prescribed application form from the official website www.jalpaigurihealth.com/www.wbhealth.gov.in and must submit filled up application and self attested copy to the CMOH & Secretary, DH&FW Samiti, Jalpaiguri, CMOH Office, 1 st floor, District Health & Administrative building, Hospital Para, Jalpaiguri-735101. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.