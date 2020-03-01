DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 for 19 Staff Nurse and Other Posts, Apply Till March 15

DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 Notification: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Basirhat has released the notification for the 19 posts of Staff Nurse, Laboratory Technician and other at its official website-wbhealth.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 March 2020.

To apply for DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 for 19 vacancies, a candidate must be Graduate/Post Graduate/Higher Secondary/Diploma with other certificates as mentioned in the notification for different posts.

Candidates can go through the details of DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 Notification from the below or can download the Official Notification PDF of DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 from the direct link given below.

Notification details

Memo No-DHFWS/BSRHT/518/20, Date: 25/02/2020

Important Dates for DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 26 February 2020

Last Date of Submission of Application: 15 March 2020

Vacancy Details of DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 Notification

Technical Supervisor-01

ICTC Counsellor-01

Laboratory Technician-01

Full Time Medical Officer-03

Staff Nurse-08

Distinct Consultant-01

District Programme Associate-01

kalazar Treatment Supervisor (KTS)-03

Eligibility Conditions for DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 Notification

Technical Supervisor-Candidates should have 10+2 Passed with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology before obtaining Diploma or Degree. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

ICTC Counsellor- Candidates should have Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Psychology/Sociology/Anthropology/Human Development/ Nursing

Laboratory Technician- Candidates should have Graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology B.Sc

Full Time Medical Officer- Candidates should have MBBS

Staff Nurse- Candidates should have GNM from an Institute recognized by the India Nursing Council.

Distinct Consultant- Candidates should have MBBS/Dental/Ayush/Nursing Graduate with Degree/Diploma in Health Management

District Programme Associate- Candidates should have Graduate

Kalazar Treatment Supervisor (KTS)- Candidates should have Science Graduate

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to Apply for DHFWS West Bengal Recruitment 2020 Notification

The eligible candidates can apply online to the posts with the official website https://basirhathelathdistrict.in/ from 26 February 2020 to 15 March 2020. Check the details notification for details in this regard.