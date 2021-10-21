Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment 2021 for 315 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand is hiring 315 Apprentices in Government Polytechnics/ Engineering Colleges. Check Details Here.

Created On: Oct 21, 2021 16:15 IST
DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment 2021
DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment 2021

DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment 2021 Notification: Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand has issued a notice regarding recruitment of Apprentices in Government Polytechnics/ Engineering Colleges under DH&TE. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 November 2021 on National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal - mhrdnats.gov.in.

Those who will be selected as Graduate Apprentice shall be paid Rs. 15000 per month and for Diploma Apprentice Rs. 10000 shall be paid to the selected candidates.

The candidates can check more details on DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment such as vacancy break-up,  application process below.

DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice Notification

DHTE Jharkhand Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 15 November 2021

DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 315 Posts

  • Graduate Apprentice  - 161
  • Technician Apprentice - 154

DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice Salary:

  • Graduate Apprentice  - Rs. 15,000
  • Technician Apprentice - Rs. 10,000

Eligibility Criteria for DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduate Apprentice  - Graduation in relevant field
  • Technician Apprentice - Diploma in relevant field

How to Apply for DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to register on National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal mhrdnats.gov.in. They are also required to send the application mentioning all the details such as Full Name and Address, Subject, 16 Digit Registration Number, Email etc. to the concerned nodal office latest by 15 November 2021.

Job Summary
NotificationDHTE Jharkhand Recruitment 2021 for 315 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online
Last Date of Submission15 Nov, 2021
CityRanchi
StateJharkhand
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Engineering
