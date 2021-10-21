DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment 2021 for 315 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment 2021 Notification: Department of Higher and Technical Education, Jharkhand has issued a notice regarding recruitment of Apprentices in Government Polytechnics/ Engineering Colleges under DH&TE. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 November 2021 on National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal - mhrdnats.gov.in.
Those who will be selected as Graduate Apprentice shall be paid Rs. 15000 per month and for Diploma Apprentice Rs. 10000 shall be paid to the selected candidates.
The candidates can check more details on DHTE Jharkhand Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, application process below.
DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice Notification
DHTE Jharkhand Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - 15 November 2021
DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice Vacancy Details
Apprentice - 315 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice - 161
- Technician Apprentice - 154
DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice Salary:
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 15,000
- Technician Apprentice - Rs. 10,000
Eligibility Criteria for DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - Graduation in relevant field
- Technician Apprentice - Diploma in relevant field
How to Apply for DHTE Jharkhand Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates are required to register on National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal mhrdnats.gov.in. They are also required to send the application mentioning all the details such as Full Name and Address, Subject, 16 Digit Registration Number, Email etc. to the concerned nodal office latest by 15 November 2021.