Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2020 Notification Issued for Mobile Application Developer Posts @dic.gov.in, Download Application Form Here

Digital India Corporation (DIC), Delhi Jobs Notification: Digital India Corporation has invited applications for Mobile Application Developer posts for Technology Development and Deployment Division (TDDO) purely on contract basis for period of two years (and co-terminus with the project duration) on consolidated salary for fixed project duration to work at its office at New Delhi. The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format latest by 13 January 2020.

The appointment on Mobile Application Developer temporary posts will for Delhi Office but is transferrable as per the requirements of the project of the Technology Development and Deployment Division (TDDO).

Notification details

Advertisement Dated: 27 December 2019

Web Advertisement Dated: 26 December 2019

Important Dates for Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2020

Last Date of Submission of Offline Application: 13 January 2020

Vacancy Details of Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: Mobile Application Developer

No. of Posts: 02 Vacancies

Eligibility Conditions for Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

Mobile Application Developer - BE / B.Tech / MCA / M.Sc.(IT/CS) or equivalent in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Mobile Computing with 2 years of post-qualification experience.

Age Limits (as on closing date of receipt of application)

Mobile Application Developer – 40 years

Selection Procedure for Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview being organized by the Technology Development and Deployment Division, DIC. A written may also be conducted if the Corporation finds necessary.

How to Apply for Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply to the posts through prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to Director (Admin. & Finance), Digital India Corporation, Electronics Niketan Annexe, 6, CGO Complex Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003, Tel.: +91 (11) 24360199, 24301756. The last date for submission of application is 13 January 2020.

Official Notification for Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2020

Application Form for Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2020

Official Website