District Judge, Bargarh Recruitment 2021 for Jr Clerk cum Copyist, Jr Typist & Stenographer Gr III Posts

District Judge, Bargarh Recruitment 2021: District Judge, Bargarh has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Jr Clerk cum Copyist, Jr Typist, Stenographer Gr III in the Judgeship of Bargarh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before 9 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 9 July 2021

District Judge, Bargarh Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk cum Copyist - 14 Posts

Junior Typist - 5 Posts

Stenographer Grade 3 - 5 Posts

District Judge, Bargarh Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate who has passed at least +2 exam conducted by the council constituted under section 3 of the Orissa Higher Secondary Education Act, 1982 or its equivalent exam from a recognized council/board or university along with a Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized University.

The candidate must be able to speak, read and write Oriya and have passed at least a test Oriya equivalent to the ME standard.

District Judge, Bargarh Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download District Judge Bargarh Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for District Judge Bargarh Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Office of the District Judge, Bargarh on or before 9 July 2021 through a registered post/speed post. The candidates may also submit their duly filled in application forms by hand in the ‘Application Drop Box’ kept in the office of the Registrar, Civil Courts, Bargarh. Applications received in the office after the last date by any means shall be summarily rejected.

District Judge Bargarh Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

The candidates are required to deposit fees of Rs. 100/- only in the shape of Treasury Challan under head ‘0070-other administrative services 01-administration of justice-501-services and service fees-9904650-law department-9916730-exam fees for recruitment conducted by Orissa District & Subordinate Courts and to submit the original copy of challan along with their application forms. The candidates belonging to SC/ST are exempted from payment of such exam fees.