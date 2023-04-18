DME DHS Technical Result 2022-2023 (Today): Check Latest Updates Here

DME DHS Technical Result 2023 will be released, today, on the official website. Get Direct Link to Check Marks in this article.

Assam DHS Result 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education Assam (DME Assam), Health & Family Welfare Directorate of Health Service (DHSFW) and The Directorate of Health Science (DHS Assam) are going to publish the result for Technical Posts on dhsfw.assam.gov.in, dme.assam.gov.in and dhs.assam.gov.in respectively. Candidates can check the latest updates on the result on the official website. DME Result is expected to be declared on April 18, 2023. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for latest updates.



DME Result 2023: What is After DHS Result 2023 ?

The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the Skill Test and Document Verification. The time and venue for appearing in the Skill Test and Document Verification along with other instructions, including list of documents to be submitted shall also be notified in the notice.

According to the official notice, the skill test and Document Verification will be held on 24 April, 25 April and 26 April 2023.

How to Download DHS Result 2023 ?

Go to the official website of DHS or DME or DHSFW Click on the result link provided on the official website Download DME Result PDF Check details of all shortlisted candidates

The written exam for Grade 3 Posts was conducted on 29 May 2022 for a total of 2720 vacancies for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Driver, Dark Room Assistant, Dietician, Electrician, ECG Technician, ICU Technician, Laboratory Technician, and other posts.