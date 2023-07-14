DME Maharashtra Municipal Group C Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1782 Vacancies at mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

DME Maharashtra Municipal Group C Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link is released by the Directorate of Municipal Administration Maharashtra (DME Maharashtra). Candidates can check Online Application Link, Vacancy Details, Application Process and Other Details.

Maharashtra Municipal Council Rajyaseva Group C Exam 2023: Directorate of Municipal Administration Maharashtra (DME Maharashtra) has issued a notification for the recruitment of various posts such as Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Computer Engineer, Sewerage & Sanitation Engineer, Accountant/ Auditor, Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer, Fire Officer and Sanitation Inspector at mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in. The recruitment will be done through Maharashtra Municipal Council Rajyaseva Group C Exam 2023

A total of 1732 vacancies are announced by the Directorate of Municipal Administration Maharashtra. The online application was activated on July 13, 2023. The last date of application is August 20, 2023.

More details on the recruitment can be checked in the notification available on the official website. This section provides information about application procedures, eligibility criteria, and important dates.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - July 13, 2023
  • Last Date of Application - August 20, 2023

Vacancy Details

Post Name

Vacancies

Civil Engineer

391

Electrical Engineer

48

Computer Engineer

45

Sewerage & Sanitation Engineer

65

Accountant/ Auditor

247

Tax Assessment & Administrative Officer

579

Fire Officer

372

Sanitation Inspector

35

How to Apply for DME Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 ?

Visit the official website of DMER Maharashtra: Go to the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education, Maharashtra ( mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in). address may change, so it's a good idea to search for the latest official website using a search engine.

Look for the "Recruitment" or "Career" section: On the DMER Maharashtra website, navigate to the section dedicated to recruitment or careers.

Click on Application Link: Now, click on ‘Link to Submit Online Application for Maharashtra Municipal Council Rajyaseva Group - C Examination -2023’

Fill Application Form - Provide the asked details in the form

 

