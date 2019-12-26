DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: 1492 Vacancies for Customer Relation Assistant, Steno & Other Posts in Delhi Metro, Apply @delhimetrorail.com

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is inviting the online applications for the recruitment of 1492 Posts. The registration has been already started on official website of DMRC i.e. www.delhimetrorail.com. Eligible and interested candidates can register for DMRC Posts on or before 13 January 2020. Candidates may also register for Delhi Metro Jobs directly through the link given below.

A total of 1492 vacancies for regular and contractual Executive and Non-Executive Posts are available under Delhi Metro Recruitment.Out of total posts, 929 posts are for Regular Non Executive Posts, 398 Contractual Non Executive Posts, 105 Contractual Executive Posts and 60 Regular Executive Posts.

DMRC Recruitment 2019-20 Notification was released by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the employment newspaper dated 14 to 20 December 2019.

Candidates have month time period to apply for DMRC Executive and Non-Executive Jobs.

All the details regarding the DMRC Recruitment for 1492 Posts such as eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, application process will be available in the detailed notification given below. Candidates should keep visiting this page for DMRC Recruitment Latest Updates.

DMRC Vacancy Details:



Total Posts – 1492

Regular Non-Executive – 929 Posts

Customer Relation Assistant – 386 Posts

Steno – 9

JE Electrical – 26 Posts

JE Electronics – 66 Posts

JE Civil – 59

JE Environment – 8

JE Stores – 5

Office Assistant - 8

Maintainer / Electronic Mechanic – 144

Maintainer / Electrician – 101

Accounts Assistant – 48

Assistant Programmer - 23

Stores Assistant – 8

Fire Inspector – 7

Legal Assistant - 5

Assistant / CC – 4

Architect Assistant - 4

Regular Executive – 60 Posts

Assistant Manager

Electrical – 16

Signal and Telecommunication – 9

Civil – 12

Operations - 9

Architect - 3

Traffic - 1

Stores - 4

Finance - 3

Legal – 3

Contractual Non-Executive – 398 Posts

JE Electrical - 120

JE Electronics – 125

JE Civil - 139

Assistant Programmer - 1

Architect Assistant - 10

Asst / CC - 3

Contractual Executive – 105 Posts

Assistant Manager

Electrical – 1

Signal and Telecommunication – 17

IT - 7

Civil – 73

Finance - 8

DMRC Executive and Non-Executive Salary:



Assistant Manager - Rs. 50000-160000

Jr. Engineer - Rs. 37000-115000

Fire Inspector - Rs. 37000-115000

Architect Assistant - Rs. 37000-115000

Assistant Programmer - Rs. 37000-115000

Legal Assistant - Rs. 35000-115000

Customer - Relations Assistant - Rs. 35000-110000

Accounts Assistant - Rs. 35000-110000

Stores Assistant - Rs. 35000-110000

Assistant /CC - Rs. 35000-110000

Stenographer - Rs. 35000-110000

Office Assistant - Rs. 35000-110000

Maintainer - Rs. 25000-80000

DMRC Executive and Non-Executive Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Manager - B.E/B.Tech in concerned field with minimum 60% marks

Jr. Engineer -Three year Engineering Diploma in relevant trade

Fire Inspector - B.Sc. (three years course)

Architect Assistant - Diploma in Architecture from a Govt recognized University / Institute

Assistant Programmer - Minimum 60% marks in BCA/S.Sc. (Electronics). B.Sc. (IT).B.Sc. (Maths) from a Govt. recognized University or Minimum 60% marks in three years Diploma in Computer Science of Application

Legal Assistant - LL B with minimum 50% marks from a Govt.

Customer - Relations Assistant - Three/ Four years Graduation course in any discipline

Accounts Assistant - B.Com equivalent from a Govt

Stores Assistant - Three years Engineering Diploma@· In Electrical/Electrcnics Civil equilvalent Trade Mechanical

Assistant /CC - Bachelor degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or similar relevant field

Office Assistant - BA/B.Sc./B.Com

Stenographer - Graduate in any discipline

Maintainer / Electrician - ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrician Trade

Maintainer / Electrician /Mechanic- ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electronic Mechanic, Information communication Technology System Mechanic Maintenance, Information Technology, Mechanic Computer Hardware,

Maintainer /Fitter - ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter, lift & Escalator Mechanic from a Govt. recognized University

DMRC Selection Process:

The selection for all executive both regular and contractual will be done on the basis of two Computer Based Tests and Group Discussion/Interview. For non-executive posts, two computer based test will be conducted. There will no Group Discussion/Interview round for C non-executive posts.

How to Apply for DMRC Jobs 2019

Candidates can apply online from 14 December 2019 to 13 January 2020 on DMRC website.

Application Fee: