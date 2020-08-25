Doordarshan News Recruitment 2020 for Chief Researcher, Senior Researcher and Junior Researcher Posts

Doordarshan News Recruitment 2020: Doordarshan News, Prasar Bharati, New Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of Chief Researcher, Senior Researcher and Junior Researcher on annual contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 11 September 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - DDN-4/720/2020-HR

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 11 September 2020 till 5 PM

DD News Vacancy Details

Chief Researcher - 1 Post

Senior Researcher - 1 Post

Junior Researchers - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Chief Researcher, Senior Researcher and Junior Researcher Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Chief Researcher - Graduate or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute and at least 8 years research experience in Media Organization/new Media/ legislative research/ social sector research

Senior Researcher - Graduate or equivalent from a recognized| University/ Institution; and at least 6 years research experience in media organization/New medial legislative research/social sector research

Junior Researchers - Graduate of equivalent from a recognized University/Institution; and at least 2 years research experience in any media organization/ new media/legislative research/social sector research.

Age Limit:

Chief Researcher - 50 Years

Senior Researcher - 40 Years

Junior Researchers - 30 Years

Salary:

Chief Researcher - Rs. 75,000/-

Senior Researcher - Rs. 48,000/-

Junior Researchers - Rs. 30,000/-

How to Apply for DD News Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to Deputy Director (HR), DD News, Room No. 413, 4th Floor, Doordarshan Bhawan, Tower-B, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi - 110001 latest by 11 September 2020 till 5 PM.

DDN News Jobs Notification PDF