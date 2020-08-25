Doordarshan News Recruitment 2020 for Chief Researcher, Senior Researcher and Junior Researcher Posts

Doordarshan News Recruitment 2020: Doordarshan News, Prasar Bharati, New Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of Chief Researcher, Senior Researcher and Junior Researcher on annual contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 11 September 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - DDN-4/720/2020-HR
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 11 September 2020 till 5 PM
DD News Vacancy Details
- Chief Researcher - 1 Post
- Senior Researcher - 1 Post
- Junior Researchers - 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Chief Researcher, Senior Researcher and Junior Researcher Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Chief Researcher - Graduate or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute and at least 8 years research experience in Media Organization/new Media/ legislative research/ social sector research
- Senior Researcher - Graduate or equivalent from a recognized| University/ Institution; and at least 6 years research experience in media organization/New medial legislative research/social sector research
- Junior Researchers - Graduate of equivalent from a recognized University/Institution; and at least 2 years research experience in any media organization/ new media/legislative research/social sector research.
Age Limit:
- Chief Researcher - 50 Years
- Senior Researcher - 40 Years
- Junior Researchers - 30 Years
Salary:
- Chief Researcher - Rs. 75,000/-
- Senior Researcher - Rs. 48,000/-
- Junior Researchers - Rs. 30,000/-
How to Apply for DD News Recruitment 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to Deputy Director (HR), DD News, Room No. 413, 4th Floor, Doordarshan Bhawan, Tower-B, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi - 110001 latest by 11 September 2020 till 5 PM.
DDN News Jobs Notification PDF