MICAT 2020 Admit Card: Phase II Hall Ticket to release soon at mica.ac.in

MICA Ahmedabad has released the MICAT admit card on the official website i.e. mica.ac.in for the candidates appearing in the MICAT 2020 exam on 3rd December 2019. The MICAT 2020 phase I admit card has been made available online on mica.ac.in. Find out the steps to download your MICAT hall ticket. Candidate can also click on the direct link provided below to download the MICAT admit card. The MICAT 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 25th January 2020 for admission to the PGDM (C).

PGDM (C) is a unique MBA programme which aims to specialize the candidates in the domain of media and mass communication management. Aspirants preparing to appear for MICAT 2020 phase I can soon download the MICAT admit card by following the steps mentioned here:

MICAT 2020 Admit Card

Exam takers can download MICAT phase I admit card by following these easy steps:

Visit the official website of MICA Ahmedabad

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link

Fill in the MICA ID and password and then press Enter

Once the candidates have entered login details admit card will appear on the screen

Candidates can download the admit card and take its printout for further reference

MICAT Admit card is an important document which all the aspirants must carry to the examination hall.

MICAT 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link

(To be Activated Soon)

The admit card is the proof of the right candidate appearing in the exam. Applicants should check for the following information on the admit card:

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Roll number of the candidate

Address of MICAT exam centre

Date and time of MICAT Exam

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

Exam day guidelines

The MICAT exam will be organized in 49 cities and the GE-PI round for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bangaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai by mid-March.

Along with the MICAT admit card, aspirants must also carry a photo identity proof from among the following:

Voter ID

Driving License

Aadhaar Card (UID)

Pan Card

College/ Institute Identity card 2019

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Test Centers – Click Here

About MICAT Exam



MICAT is conducted and organized by MICA. The institute offers AICTE approved PGDM-C, equivalent to an MBA with specializations in Marketing Research, Digital Communication Management, Brand Management, Media Management and Advertising Management. MICAT exam is conducted twice a year.

For more information about MICAT 2020 Exam, keep visiting jagranjosh.com

You might also be interested in:

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MICAT Exam Analysis – Click Here