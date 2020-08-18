MICAT Selection Procedure 2020 - The selection procedure of MICAT is conducted by MICA. The MICAT selection procedure generally takes place in March. The selection procedure is conducted after the results are announced. Only those candidates who clear the MICAT exam will be shortlisted for the MICAT selection procedure 2020. The selection of MICAT exam comprises of Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI). Aspirants can expect the PI & GE to be held in the second- third week of March 2020. The MICAT exam is conducted twice in a year.

Here we guide you through the MICAT 2020 selection procedure and information related to the exam.

Before we bring to you the MICAT selection procedure 2020, let us take you through the important dates:

MICAT Important Dates 2020

S No MICAT Exam Events Important Dates* 1 MICAT I 2020 Exam Third week of December, 2020 2 MICAT I Result First week of January 2020 3 MICAT II 2020 Exam Third week of February 2020 4 MICAT II Result End of February 2020 5 MICAT Selection procedure First week of March, 2020 6 MICAT Final Result End of March 2020

*The dates mentioned above are tentative and for reference purpose only. The same will be updated as and when official notification is announced.

MICAT Selection Procedure 2020

The selection to MICA Ahmedabad comprises of following steps:

Step I- CAT/ XAT/GMAT

This step requires candidates to take any one of the above exams to be eligible for admission to MICA.

Step II- MICA Admission Test (MICAT)

The next step is to appear for the MICAT entrance exam even if they have appeared for CAT/XAT/GMAT exams. In the MICAT entrance test, psychometric test is a qualifier which means candidates have to pass the test in order to be considered for admission.

Step III- Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI)

In this step, candidates who clear the MICAT exam will be shortlisted for the GE and PI round. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the GE & PI at Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

After all the above steps are complete, a merit list will be prepared on the following parameters:

Candidates must score at least 3.5 or more on a scale of 5 in Group Exercise

Must score minimum 4 or above in Personal Interview

Majority recommendation by members of Personal Interview

Let us take a look at the weightage given to each Step:

MICAT Selection Procedure: Weightage

S. No Particulars Weightage 1 CAT 2020, XAT 2021 and GMAT (2020 onwards) scores 20% 2 MICAT 2020 Score (Best of two score) 30% 3 Group Exercise 20% 4 Personal Interview 30% 5 Total 100%

After the result of MICAT exam is announced, candidates will know if they have been shortlisted for the next MICAT selection procedure. Only those who pass the MICAT 2020 exam will make it to the next round of MICAT selection procedure.

