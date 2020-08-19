MICAT 2021 Important Dates Announced - Check MICAT exam dates here

MICAT Important Dates: MICA, Ahmedabad, the official exam conducting authority for MICAT MBA Entrance exam, will announce the upcoming MICAT-I and MICAT-II exam. The registration window for MICAT phase I exam is expetced to open in September 2020. Aspirants can start applying for the exam to seek admission to the flagship programme of MICA, Ahmedabad i.e. PGDM (Communications). Before you start preparing for the MICAT exam, take a look at the important dates to study for the exam strategically.
Important Dates for MICAT 2021
Here are the important dates that you must mark in your calendar to prepare for the MICAT exam:
|
MICAT Exam Event
|
Important Date (Tentative)
|
MICAT Registration starts
|
25th September 2020
|
MICAT Registration Ends
|
25th November 2020
|
MICAT Admit card download
|
3rd December 2020
|
MICAT Exam Date
|
7th December 2020
|
MICAT Result
|
23rd December 2020
Recommended Books for Exam Preparation:
- Quantum CAT by Sarvesh K Verma
- How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for the CAT Common Admission Test by Arun Sharma
- Wiley ExamXpert Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension: Capt. A K Kalia
MICAT MBA entrance exam is conducted twice in a year through Computer Based format The MBA entrance test is popular one and is aimed by several candidates. The dates mentioned above are stated for the first batch of students who can appear for the exam in December. For those who are occupied with other MBA entrance tests during this season, they can apply for the MICAT-II exam in second batch. The official dates for MICAT-II are:
|
MICAT 2021 Events
|
Important Date (Tentative)
|
MICAT – II Registration Commences
|
26th November 2020
|
MICAT – II Registration ends
|
16th January 2021
|
MICAT – II Admit card download
|
23rd January 2021
|
MICAT – II Exam Date
|
25th January 2021
|
MICAT – II Result
|
14th February 2021
Note: In the event of any unforeseen circumstances that may occur during MICAT Examination, decision of MICA’s Admissions Committee to conduct re-examination on the same day or otherwise shall be final and binding on the candidates.
Important Events post MICAT 2021 Exam Result
Here are the dates of important events which a candidate is required to undergo after getting shortlisted in the MICAT written exam. MICA, Ahmadabad has released the dates of these events as well.
|
MICAT Exam Events
|
Date (Tentative)
|
GE & PI Shortlist
|
14th February 2021
|
GE & PI at Delhi and Kolkata
|
13th, 14th and 15th March 2021
|
GE & PI at MICA, Ahmedabad
|
2nd and 3rd March 2021
|
GE & PI at Bangalore and Mumbai
|
5th, 6th and 7th March 2021
|
Final Result
|
25th March 2021
You can also practice the MICAT Sample paper before appearing in the MICAT 2020 exam. You can also read the MICAT exam OFFICIAL WEBSITE for retrieving complete information
About MICAT MBA Entrance Exam
MICA Admissions Test (MICAT) is one of the prestigious management entrance test which grants admission to MICA (formerly known as Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad). MICA offers an AICTE approved PGDM-C, equivalent to an MBA with specializations in Marketing Research, Digital Communication Management, Brand Management, Media Management and Advertising Management.
