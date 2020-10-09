MICAT 2021 Syllabus: Know Important Topics, Exam Structure, Preparations Tips

MICAT 2021 will be conducted by MICA Ahmedabad for admission to PGDM-C Programme (one of the best Marketing courses in India). Several specializations offered in this course are Brand Management, Media Management and Advertising Management. This year, phase 1 of MICAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on 5th December 2020 and Phase-2 will be held on 30th January 2021 at 48 test cities across India. In this article you will read about the MICAT exam syllabus that will help you to prepare for the exam well.

Know important topics which are expected in the exam from Verbal Ability, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude, Psychometric analysis and Divergent-Convergent Reasoning here. Out of all other topics, Psychometric analysis and Divergent-Convergent Reasoning are peculiar to MICAT exam only and are not asked in other MBA entrances.

Find out all about the MICAT 2021 Syllabus here:

MICAT 2021 Syllabus Highlights

S.No. MICAT Exam Syllabus Highlights 1 No. of Sections Verbal Ability, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude, Psychometric analysis and Divergent-Convergent Reasoning, and Descriptive Test (DT) 2 Type of Questions Both Objective and Subjective (Creative Writing Section) 30 statements type questions, 2 argument sets, 2 statements with 2 options 3 Exam Duration 145 minutes 4 Level of Exam Moderate to Difficult 5 Organiser MICA, Ahmedabad

MICAT 2021 Syllabus – List of Important Topics

MICAT exam paper comprises questions from Verbal Ability, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. In addition, the exam will test the potential of candidates in the subjects of Psychometric analysis and Divergent-Convergent Reasoning. There will be a descriptive test in MICAT 2021 for which 35 minutes will be allotted to the aspirants separately.

The MICAT question paper is designed by industry expert to evaluate a candidate’s written communication skills, analytical & verbal ability, general awareness about social issues in areas like marketing, media, business and advertising, and convergent thinking.

In the MICAT paper, candidates will also have to answer few questions related to their personality and general environment.

MICAT 2021 – Section-wise Syllabus and Topics

Take a look at the section-wise syllabus of MICAT 2021 exam:

S.no. MICAT 2021 Sections MICAT Important Topics 1 Verbal Ability Grammar- Tenses, Articles, Pronouns, Conjunctions, Modals, Determiners; Vocabulary; Reading Comprehension 2 Quantitative Ability Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry, DI, number Sets 3 General Awareness Corporate, Advertising, Branding, Politics, Indian Constitution, History, Literature, Science and Technology, History, Sports, 4 Divergent-Convergent Reasoning Sequence and Series, Statements and Assumptions, Word Association, Data Sufficiency, and Visual Reasoning 5 Psychometric Test MCQs to test the thinking ability, personality, strengths, and weakness. Prepare topics related to situational judgment, life goals and objectives, career orientation, behaviour analysis, priorities, likert scale, personality analysis 6 Descriptive Test Four questions on any topic to test analytical, creative and thinking skills.

MICAT 2021 - Type of Questions

There will be three questions type in the MICAT exam paper:

A set of 30 statements type questions will be asked in the exam, wherein candidates will have to select 10 statements that describe their personality.

Another set will include 2 argument wherein candidates will have to rate them as per their personality

A respective situation will include 2 statements with 2 options, and candidates will have to chose 1 option according to their preference.

So this was all about MICAT Syllabus, for more information about the MICAT exam, click on the links provided below.

