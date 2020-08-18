MICAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Know Qualification, Age Limit and Attempts

MICAT 2021 Eligibility: MICAT is a national- level MBA entrance exam conducted by MICA, Ahmedabad for admission to PGDM-C programme. It is mandatory for candidates to have appeared for any of the management entrance tests such as CAT, XAT or GMAT in order to apply for the MICAT exam. This year, the MICAT exam for phase 1 will be conducted tentatively in December 2020. The registration for the MICAT Exam are open in online format. So before you apply for the MICAT exam, read the MICAT eligibility criteria released by MICA Ahmedabad.

MICAT 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Here is the eligibility criteria that you must qualify in order to apply for the MBA entrance exam:

1. Education Qualification: Candidates who wish to apply for the MICAT need to have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline recognized by Association of Indian Universities. Candidates who are awaiting their final year’s result are also eligible to apply provided they produce the required documents at the time of admission.

2. Age Limit: Age is no bar to apply for the MICAT Exam.

3. MBA Entrance Exam Score: Candidates with valid CAT, XAT or GMAT exam score can only apply for the MICAT Exam. Those who have appeared in any of these management entrance tests will be called for the MICAT irrespective of their scores in the mentioned exams.

Only those candidates will be selected who will demonstrate strong aptitude for assessing, expressing and coming up with creative ideas that move people and a respective business.

Here are tentative dates dates pertaining to MICAT exam events:

MICAT Exam Events Tentative Dates MICAT-I Registration starts 25th September 2020 MICAT-I Registration Ends 25th November 2020 MICAT-I Exam 7th December 2020

About MICA PGDM-C

The PGDM-C programme offered by MICA is a 2 years full-time residential programme approved by AICTE and is deemed equivalent to an MBA by the AIU (Association of Indian Universities). It is a one of its kind programme where students are taught creative thinking, brand building and marketing communication. MICAT is a computer based test and is conducted twice for selection of candidates.

The various specializations offered in the MICA’s PGDM-C Programme are as follows:

Brand Management

Digital Communication Management

Advertising Management

Marketing Research and Analytics

Media Management

To know more about MICAT Exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com