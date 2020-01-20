MICAT 2020 Registration extended for Phase II exam - Apply @ mica.ac.in

MICA Ahmedabad has extended the registration window of MICAT II Exam. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the Phase 2 exam at the official website of Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Ahmedabad, mica.ac.in. The MICAT 2020 Phase II exam registration will end on 17th January 2020. The MBA entrance exam is a gateway to apply for the Post Graduate Programme in Management – Communication (PGDM-C) course. MICAT MBA entrance exam is conducted twice for the academic year. Candidates must take note of the important details pertaining to the application process to apply for the MICAT 2020 exam.

MICAT 2020 Exam Registration Dates

Here are the important dates of MICAT-II exam registrations which candidates must mark in the calendar to seek admission to PGDM (Communications) batch 2020-22.

MICAT Exam Events MICAT I MICAT II MICAT Registration starts 25th September 2019 -- MICAT Registration Ends 25th November 2019 17th January 2020 MICAT Exam 7th December 2019 25th January 2020 MICAT Result 23rd December 2019 14th February 2020

Application process for MICAT Exam

Candidates can apply for the MICAT MBA entrance exam only via online mode. Before you get registered for the exam, a candidate is required to choose one of the following categories:

New registration, Or

Already Registered users

Those who fill the form under ‘New Registration’ category can follow these steps to apply for MICAT exam.

First time registration: Click on Register option and enter your data in the online application form. Click on the ‘I Agree’ button to accept the Terms.

Fill in the details requested on the page displayed.

Click on Save and Continue to choose a password and the hint questions that will be asked if you forget your password.

Now click on Save and Continue to register

The screen will now display your MICA ID.

After successful registration, you will get an email containing your MICA ID and MICA password. Use this MICA ID for all future correspondence with the MICA. Use this MICA ID and MICA password to enter the online application form to make any modification to the details provided by you.

Click on the Click Here link that appears along with your MICA ID and proceed for make payment. The screen will now display the Make Payment options.

MICAT 2020 Application Fee Payment

The application fee for MICAT Exam is Rs.1985/- and applicants can make the fee payment through any of the modes mentioned below:

1. Online Payment through Credit Card: Applicants can pay directly through Master or Visa card online. Follow the instructions on the website after choosing the credit card option.

2. Demand Draft: Get a demand draft / multi city cheque/ at par cheque of application fees mentioned in the application brochure from any Bank in favour of "MICA" payable at Ahmedabad.

Choose the mode of Payment as DD / multi city cheque/ at par cheque in "Make Payment" Tab and click "Submit".

After clicking "Submit", the Payment advice form will load.

Take a printout of the Payment Advice form , sign and send it along with the DD / multi city cheque/ at par cheque to the MICA at,

Admissions Office,

MICA,

Shela,

Ahmedabad - 380 058, India

Phone: 02717 - 308250 / 308313.

Final Registration & Preview

Applicants can see the preview of the filled-in registration form and payment details.

Here is the 'Official Link' to apply for MICAT-II Exam: https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1468/59251/index.html

About MICA Ahmedabad

MICA Ahmedabad is an autonomous institution that offers a wide-range of academic programmes - the Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Crafting Creative Communications (CCC) and the Fellow Programme in Management-Communications (FPM-C).

For more information about MICAT Exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

