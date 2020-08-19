MICAT 2021: Institutes accepting MICAT Exam Score

MICAT Exam is conducted twice in a year for the candidates interested to pursue post-graduate diploma in the domain of advertising and communications. The dates for the phase 1 of MICAT Exams are already out. MICA Ahmedabad has informed that the MICAT-I will be conducted on 7th Dec. 2019.

MICA Ahmedabad is the only institute that conducts and accepts the MICAT Exam score. It is a national level MBA entrance test that has been designed specifically for candidates who are interested to build a career in the feild of Advertising, Branding, Media and Marketing. Established in the year 1991, MICA has come a long way in delivering quality communication management education to students and hence making them industry-ready. Students passing out from MICA get placed in reputed Ad Agencies, PR Agencies, Marketing Communication Firms, Media Companies and Event Management companies.

MICA Ahmedabad is a residential college which is dedicated towards creating leadership in Strategic Marketing and Communication.

The main program offered at this institute is PGDM-C (Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Communication). MICA’s PGDM-C offers the following specializations:

Brand Management

Digital Communication Management

Marketing Research and Analytics

Media Management

Advertising Management

MICA Ahmedabad Highlights

The college provides 100% placement to its students in different roles in media management, advertising, marketing, digital marketing, and corporate communication.

The average salary offered to MICA’s students is Rs. 12.00 lakhs, which varies every year.

Top Recruiters include Ad Agencies, PR Agencies, Marketing Consultancy Firms, Digital Marketing Agencies, Media Companies and Research Firms.

