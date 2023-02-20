Dr. B. C. Roy Engineering College, Durgapur signs MOU with DCG Data Core Systems (India), Kolkata

Dr. B. C. Roy Engineering College, Durgapur has signed MOU with DCG Data Core Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata to bring AI&ML solutions needed by Industries at their door steps.

At a colourful ceremony organized on February 16, 2023 at Dr. B. C. Roy Engineering College, Durgapur, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay S. Pawar, Principal, BCREC exchanged contract documents with Mr. Pinaki Ranjan Ghosh, Chief Operating Officer (C.O.O.) and Head of Data Core systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. Necessary details are given below for complete understanding and public information.

AiLabs, Kolkata and Dr. BC Roy Engineering College –Durgapur are very well known names in domains of industry, education and research, respectively. AiLabs, a DC Group company, has a strong presence in Data Science, Advanced Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. The DC Group has a very strong engineering background. DCPL (Development Consultants Private Limited), a multi-national consulting engineering house, also a part of DC group, is a pioneer in engineering consultancy in the fields of Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution, Paper, Cement, Petroleum and Petrochemicals, Mines and Minerals etc. The synergy, existing between AiLabs and DCPL results in offering highly customized solutions, especially in industrial sectors.

Dr. B. C Roy Engineering College is a well-known institution for Technical Education and Research. Their increasing collaboration with reputed organizations will contribute more in terms of research and development of solutions, by having more industry orientation and interaction.

Artificial Intelligence today has revolutionized the modern world. Financial services, healthcare and transportation, as well as industries like manufacturing, power, petrochemical, paper, cement, etc., are all benefiting from artificial intelligence's ability to speed up innovation, enhance customer satisfaction and reduce costs. AI is the science of designing and applying algorithms that are able to learn things from the past. Every sphere of human life is gradually upgrading, thanks to the research and development potential of AI. As the world is moving towards a digital future, every sector will adopt AI & ML to enhance their capabilities.

This signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between industry - AiLabs and academia - Dr. B. C Roy Engineering College has huge benefits as Industry can get fresh ideas, perspectives, and talent. On the other-hand, Academia can receive industry assignments, guidance and real-time development strategies. This type of collaboration on such complex technologies is necessary for the Nation’s progress in developing and implementing solutions designed and developed locally.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely byDr. B. C Roy Engineering College. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.