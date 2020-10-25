Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH) Recritment 2020 for 124 Sr Resident Posts

Study at Home
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 02, 03, 06, 06, 09, 10, 11 and 12 November 2020.

Oct 25, 2020 16:00 IST
Important Dates

Interview Date - 02, 03, 06, 06, 09, 10, 11 and 12 November 2020 (Check Exact Date in the notification link given below)

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) Sr Resident Vacancy Details

Sr. Resident: 124 Posts

Pay Scale:

Pay Matrix Level 11 (Rs. 67700-208700/-) under CCS (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 at entry level. Allowances as admissible will be paid.

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Job

Educational Qualification:

MBBS with PG Degree/Diploma/DNB in concerned from recognized University (as well as the specialty recognized/permitted by MCI) Should be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC). .

Age Limit:

45 Years (Age Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC) as on 09 July 2020.

How to Apply for Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) Sr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested & eligible candidates may present themselves for registration as per scheduled date and time in HA.II Section, Academic Block, Ground Floor, ABVIMS Building, ABVIMS & Dr. R.M.L. Hospital, New Delhi. The candidates must bring the filled application form and the important original certificates at the time of registration.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Notification Download

