Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RMLH) Recritment 2020 for 124 Sr Resident Posts

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital RMLH Recruitment 2020: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 02, 03, 06, 06, 09, 10, 11 and 12 November 2020.

Important Dates

Interview Date - 02, 03, 06, 06, 09, 10, 11 and 12 November 2020 (Check Exact Date in the notification link given below)

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) Sr Resident Vacancy Details

Sr. Resident: 124 Posts

Pay Scale:

Pay Matrix Level 11 (Rs. 67700-208700/-) under CCS (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 at entry level. Allowances as admissible will be paid.

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Job

Educational Qualification:

MBBS with PG Degree/Diploma/DNB in concerned from recognized University (as well as the specialty recognized/permitted by MCI) Should be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC). .

Age Limit:

45 Years (Age Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC) as on 09 July 2020.

How to Apply for Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) Sr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested & eligible candidates may present themselves for registration as per scheduled date and time in HA.II Section, Academic Block, Ground Floor, ABVIMS Building, ABVIMS & Dr. R.M.L. Hospital, New Delhi. The candidates must bring the filled application form and the important original certificates at the time of registration.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Notification Download