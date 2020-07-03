Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital RMLH Recritment 2020 for 102 Jr Resident Posts

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) Job Notification: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute Of Medical Sciences and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) has invited applications for the Junior Resident posts. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on 09 July 2020.

Important Dates

Application Submission Date - 06 and 07 July 2020

Merit List - 08 July 2020

Interview Date - 09 July 2020

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) Junior Resident Vacancy Details

Junior Resident: 102 Posts

Pay Scale:

Pay scale Rs. 56100-1,77,500/- plus applicable admissible allowances in pay matrix (level 10) under CCS (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 at entry level

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Resident Job

Educational Qualification:

MBBS from a recognized University.

Should be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC). c) Only those candidates who have completed their Internship are eligible. .

Age Limit:

30 Years (Age Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC) as on 09 July 2020.

Official Notification PDF Download Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML Hospital) Junior Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible applicants are required to submit application along with all required document (Self attested photocopies), in H.A.II Section Academic Block, Ground Floor, ABVIMS Building, from 06 to 07 July 2020 between 10 AM to 3.30 PM. After scrutiny of documents, list of eligible candidates and schedule of interview will be published on hospital website on 8th July 2020.