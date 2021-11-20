DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 11 Junior Research Fellow Posts @drdo.gov.in, Check Selection Process

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released job notification for JRF posts in the Employment News (20 - 26) November 2021. These posts are available in DRDO project at Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), a material cluster laboratory of DRDO. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 06 December 2021 onwards.

Important Date for DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 06/07/08/09 December 2021

Vacancy Details for DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)-11 Posts

Physics-04

Chemistry-03

Electronics-03

Mechanical-01

Eligibility Criteria for DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Physics-Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Physics with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE) or JEST. OR

Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B.Tech.) in Material Science /Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification. OR

Post graduate (M.E./M.Tech.) degrees in professional courses in Material Science / Nanotechnology in first division both at graduate and post graduate level.

Chemistry-Post graduate degree (M.Sc. or equivalent) in Chemistry with first division and National Eligibility Test (NET)

qualification conducted by CSIR-UGC (NET), MHRD (GATE). OR Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B.Tech.) in Chemical Engineering / Material Science/Polymer Science/ Industrial Chemistry/Nanotechnology in first division with NET/GATE qualification. OR

Post graduate in Professional course (M.E./M.Tech.) in Chemical Engineering/Material Science / Industrial

Chemistry / Nanotechnology in first division both at graduate and post graduate level.

Electronics-Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B. Tech.) in Electronics / Electronics & Communication in first division with NET/GATE qualification. OR

Post graduate (M.E./M. Tech.) degrees in professional courses in Electronics / Electronics & Communication in first division both at graduate and post graduate level.

Mechanical-Graduate degree in professional course (B.E./B. Tech.) in Mechanical in first division with NET/GATE qualification. OR Post graduate (M.E./M. Tech.) degrees in professional courses in Mechanical in first division both at graduate and post graduate level.

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidate can appear for walk-in-interview on 06 to 08 December 2021 in accordance to the posts and schedule to the venue as mentioned in the notification.