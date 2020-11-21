DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF out @drdo.gov.in, 21 Vacancies to be filled for JRF & RA Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21: Defence Research and Development Organisation - Defence Metallurgical Research Organisation (DMRL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format on or before 2 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 2 January 2021

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

JRF (Metallurgy/Material Science) - 13 Posts

JRF (Physical) - 1 Post

JRF (Chemistry)- 1 Post

JRF (Mechanical) - 3 Posts

RA (Metallurgy/Material Science) - 1 Post

RA (Physics) - 1 Post

RA (Chemistry) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate Posts

Educational Qualification:

JRF (Metallurgy/Material Science) - B.E/B.Tech. in Metallurgical Engineering/Materials Science and Engineering/Materials Science/Materials Engineering/Materials.

JRF (Physical) - M.Sc. in Physics with First Division.

JRF (Chemistry)- M.Sc. in Chemistry with First Division.

JRF (Mechanical) - B.E/B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with First Division.

RA (Metallurgy/Material Science) - M.E./M.Tech with First Division with 3 years experience or Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering/Material Science and Engineering.

RA (Physics) - M.Sc. With First Division with 3 years experience or Ph.D in Physics.

RA (Chemistry) - M.Sc. With First Division with 3 years experience or Ph.D in Chemistry.

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit

JRF - 28 years

RA- 35 years

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Salary

JRF - Rs. 31,000/- Per Month

RA - Rs. 54,000/- Per Month

Download DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.