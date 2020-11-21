DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF out @drdo.gov.in, 21 Vacancies to be filled for JRF & RA Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2020-21: Defence Research and Development Organisation - Defence Metallurgical Research Organisation (DMRL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate. Interested candidates can apply to the prescribed format on or before 2 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 2 January 2021
DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details
- JRF (Metallurgy/Material Science) - 13 Posts
- JRF (Physical) - 1 Post
- JRF (Chemistry)- 1 Post
- JRF (Mechanical) - 3 Posts
- RA (Metallurgy/Material Science) - 1 Post
- RA (Physics) - 1 Post
- RA (Chemistry) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate Posts
Educational Qualification:
- JRF (Metallurgy/Material Science) - B.E/B.Tech. in Metallurgical Engineering/Materials Science and Engineering/Materials Science/Materials Engineering/Materials.
- JRF (Physical) - M.Sc. in Physics with First Division.
- JRF (Chemistry)- M.Sc. in Chemistry with First Division.
- JRF (Mechanical) - B.E/B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with First Division.
- RA (Metallurgy/Material Science) - M.E./M.Tech with First Division with 3 years experience or Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering/Material Science and Engineering.
- RA (Physics) - M.Sc. With First Division with 3 years experience or Ph.D in Physics.
- RA (Chemistry) - M.Sc. With First Division with 3 years experience or Ph.D in Chemistry.
DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit
- JRF - 28 years
- RA- 35 years
DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Salary
- JRF - Rs. 31,000/- Per Month
- RA - Rs. 54,000/- Per Month
Download DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF Here
DRDO Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.
How to apply for DRDO Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format and along with scanned copies of required documents/certificates, community certificate or degrees may be sent to the email id admin@dmrl.drdo.in latest by 2 January 2021.