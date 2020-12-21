DRDO-DEBEL Recruitment 2020-21 for 22 Apprentice Posts, Download Application Form @ drdo.gov.in

DRDO-DEBEL Recruitment 2020-21: Defence R&D Organization (DRDO) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate and Diploma Apprenticeship Trainee in Bengaluru. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 30 December 2020

DRDO-DEBEL Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees - 18 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee - 4 Posts

DRDO-DEBEL Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. For Graduate Trainees; Diploma in Engg for Technician Trainee. Candidate should not have undergone Apprenticeship Training elsewhere. Candidate should not have work experience of one year or more. Candidate should not have completed 3 years after passing of the qualifying exam.

DRDO-DEBEL Recruitment 2020-21 Stipend

Graduate Trainee - Rs. 9000/-

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee - Rs. 8000/-

Download DRDO-DEBEL Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification PDF

Official website

How to apply for DRDO-DEBEL Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can submit applications to hrd.debel@debel.drdo.in. Candidates will have to first register themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development Portal. The applications can be submitted by 30 December 2020.

