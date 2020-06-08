DSE Assam Recruitment 2020 for 133 Jr Assistant and Statistical Assistant Post, Apply Online @madhyamik.assam.gov.in

Directorate of Secondary Education Assam (DSE Assam) Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Secondary Education Assam, (DSE Assam) has invited applications for the recruitment of Grade III Posts (Junior Assistant and Statistical Assistant). Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 08 June to 23 June 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 08 June 2020
- Last Date of Application - 23 June 2020
DSE Assam Vacancy Details
Grade 3 – 133 Posts
- Junior Assistant (District Level & Govt. School Level) - 99 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Head Office) - 20 Posts
- Statistical Assistant - 14 Posts
DSE Assam Salary:
- Junior Assistant (District Level & Govt. School Level) - Rs. 14000-60500 + Grade Pay Rs. 5600/-
- Junior Assistant (Head Office) - Rs. 14000-60500 + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-
- Statistical Assistant - Rs. 14000-60500 + Grade Pay Rs. 7600/-
Eligibility Criteria for Group C for Junior Assistant and Statistical Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised university or any exam declared equivalent by the government. Candidates must possess computer skill for handling data and text on computer (Candidate must possess 6 months Diploma in Computer Application)
- Statistical Assistant - Graduate with Statistics or Economics or Maths as one of the subject in degree level and knowledge of Computer (Candidate must possess 6 months Diploma in Computer Application)
Age Limit:
18 to 38 Years
DSE Assam Recruitment Notification PDF
DSE Assam Online Application Form
Selection Process for Junior Assistant and Statistical Assistant Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam of 100 marks and one computer proficiency test with reference to writing ability of 50 marks
How to Apply for Directorate of School Education (DSE) Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 for Junior Assistant and Statistical Assistant ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on offciail website from 08 to 23 June 2020.