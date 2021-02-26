DSE Assam Recruitment 2021, 241 Vacancies for Graduate Teacher, Apply Online @madhyamik.assam.gov.in from 28 Feb onwards

DSE Assam Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Graduate Teacher. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at madhyamik.assam.gov.in from 28 February 2021. The last date of the online application is 10 March 2021.

A total of 241 vacancies of Graduate Teachers (Sanskrit) will be recruited against the advertisement number GB-EST/ Advertisement (Sanskrit)/ 1/2021/ 50 in Assam. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, selection, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 10 March 2021

DSE Assam Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total no. Of vacancies - 241

Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) - 241 Posts

DSE Assam Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized University in arts and Sanskrit language as one of the subjects or the highest degree in the language with at least 50% Marks or equivalent and Bachelors of Education from National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution.

DSE Assam Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 60,500 and Grade Pay Rs. 8700/- Per Month and Other allowances as admissible per rule.

Download DSE Assam Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for DSE Assam Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 February 2021 to 10 March 2021 at madhyamik.assam.gov.in. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

