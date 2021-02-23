BECIL Senior Programmer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Download BECIL Job Notification @ becil.com

BECIL Senior Programmer Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Programmer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 10 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 10 March 2021

BECIL Senior Programmer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Programmer- 6 Posts

BECIL Senior Programmer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: B.Tech/BE/M.sc(CS/IT)/MCA with 3+ Professional experience with Yii 2.0Framework (preferred) PHP MVC framework and RDBMS (MySQL, MongoDB etc.).Professional experience with JavaScript and associated web technologies (CSS, semantic HTML).

BECIL Senior Programmer Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.50,000/-

BECIL Senior Programmer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection. The mode of the interview will be informed separately.

How to apply for BECIL Senior Programmer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 March 2021. After submission of the finally submitted application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

In case of any doubt/help please email as below:

For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com

For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com

