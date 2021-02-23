WCR Apprentice Notification 2021 OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in, Apply online for 165 West Central Railway Trade Apprentice Posts from 1 March
WCR Apprentice Notification 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice for the year 2020-21. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
WCR Apprentice Notification 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice for the year 2020-21. A total of 165 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive in various trades. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience will be able to apply online from 1 March onwards at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Advt. No. 01/2021
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 March 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 March 2021
WCR Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Sl No
|
Trade Name
|
Total
|
1
|
Fitter
|
45
|
2
|
Welder (Gas & Electric)
|
28
|
3
|
Electrician
|
18
|
4
|
COPA
|
08
|
5
|
Secretarial Asst (English)
|
05
|
6
|
Painter (General)
|
10
|
7
|
Carpenter
|
20
|
8
|
Plumber
|
08
|
9
|
Draughtsman (Civil)
|
02
|
10
|
Tailor (Genaral)
|
05
|
11
|
Mechanic (Diesel)
|
07
|
12
|
Mechanic (Tractor)
|
04
|
13
|
Operator (Advanced Machine Tool)
|
05
WCR Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 10+2 qualification along with an ITI certificate in relevant trade. Candidates can check on the provided link for subject wise details of qualification.
WCR Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification Download PDF
WCR Apprentice 2021 Online Application Link - to active soon
How to apply for WCR Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 March to 30 March 2021. The direct link to the online application will be provided in this article, once activated.
WCR Apprentice 2021 Application Fee
- For Others: Rs. 170/- (Application Fee Rs.100/- + Portal Fee Rs. 70/- + GST)
- For SC/ST/PWD/ Female candidates: Rs. 70/- (Portal Fee Rs. 70/-)