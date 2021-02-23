JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

WCR Apprentice Notification 2021 OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in, Apply online for 165 West Central Railway Trade Apprentice Posts from 1 March

WCR Apprentice Notification 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice for the year 2020-21. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 23, 2021 13:26 IST
WCR Apprentice Notification 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice for the year 2020-21. A total of 165 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive in various trades. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience will be able to apply online from 1 March onwards at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Advt. No. 01/2021

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 1 March 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 March 2021

WCR Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Sl No

Trade Name

Total

1

Fitter

45

2

Welder (Gas & Electric)

28

3

Electrician

18

4

COPA

08

5

Secretarial Asst (English)

05

6

Painter (General)

10

7

Carpenter

20

8

Plumber

08

9

Draughtsman (Civil)

02

10

Tailor (Genaral)

05

11

Mechanic (Diesel)

07

12

Mechanic (Tractor)

04

13

Operator (Advanced Machine Tool)

05

WCR Apprentice 2021  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 10+2 qualification along with an ITI certificate in relevant trade. Candidates can check on the provided link for subject wise details of qualification.

WCR Apprentice 2021  Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification Download PDF

WCR Apprentice 2021 Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for WCR Apprentice 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 March to 30 March 2021. The direct link to the online application will be provided in this article, once activated.

WCR Apprentice 2021 Application Fee

  • For Others: Rs. 170/- (Application Fee Rs.100/- + Portal Fee Rs. 70/- + GST)
  • For SC/ST/PWD/ Female candidates: Rs. 70/- (Portal Fee Rs. 70/-)
WCR Apprentice Notification 2021 OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in, Apply online for 165 West Central Railway Trade Apprentice Posts from 1 March
