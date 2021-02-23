WCR Apprentice Notification 2021 OUT @wcr.indianrailways.gov.in, Apply online for 165 West Central Railway Trade Apprentice Posts from 1 March

WCR Apprentice Notification 2021: West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice for the year 2020-21. A total of 165 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive in various trades. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience will be able to apply online from 1 March onwards at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Advt. No. 01/2021

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 March 2021

WCR Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Sl No Trade Name Total 1 Fitter 45 2 Welder (Gas & Electric) 28 3 Electrician 18 4 COPA 08 5 Secretarial Asst (English) 05 6 Painter (General) 10 7 Carpenter 20 8 Plumber 08 9 Draughtsman (Civil) 02 10 Tailor (Genaral) 05 11 Mechanic (Diesel) 07 12 Mechanic (Tractor) 04 13 Operator (Advanced Machine Tool) 05

WCR Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding 10+2 qualification along with an ITI certificate in relevant trade. Candidates can check on the provided link for subject wise details of qualification.

WCR Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

WCR Apprentice 2021 Notification Download PDF

WCR Apprentice 2021 Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for WCR Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 March to 30 March 2021. The direct link to the online application will be provided in this article, once activated.

WCR Apprentice 2021 Application Fee