DSE Assam Recruitment 2022, 556 Vacancies for GT & PGT Vacancies, Apply Online @ madhyamik.assam.gov.in

DSE Assam Recruitment 2022: Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has released notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers & Graduate Teacher posts. All willing candidates can submit applications through the online mode at madhyamik.assam.gov.in. The online applications will be available from 15 to 31 January 2022. The candidates are advised to read all the details about the recruitment such as qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and others.

This drive is being done to recruit 556 vacancies in different government senior secondary schools. The candidate, who submits an online application shall select the district, medium of school, and category of post through the official website. Candidates can appear for in the interview in the multiple districts provided they are in a position to appear in such interview in view of the fact that the verification process is at the district level, simultaneously in all the districts at the same date and time. Candidates can check the district wise, subject wise, medium category wise, vacancy position, eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, salary, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 31 January 2022

DSE Assam Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

PGT - 169 Posts

GT - 387 Posts

DSE Assam Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PGT - The applicant must be post-graduate in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks or equivalent and B.Ed. From National Council for Teacher Education recognized institution. The applicant shall have to appear and pass in the Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test in the concerned cadre, conducted by the Government scoring a minimum of 60% marks

GT - The candidate must be a graduate or postgraduate in the concerned subject and hold a degree of B.Ed. From a recognized University.

DSE Assam Recruitment 2022 Salary

Post Graduate Teacher- Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- including Grade Pay of Rs. 11, 800/- PM plus other allowances as admissible under rules.

Graduate Teacher - Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- including Grade Pay of Rs. 8, 700/- PM plus other allowances as admissible under rules.

Download DSE Assam PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification

Download DSE Assam GT Recruitment 2022 Notification

How to apply for DSE Assam Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 15 to 31 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

