DSE Odisha Answer Key 2021 for Teacher Out @dseodisha.in, Raise Objection Upto 8 October

DSE Odisha Answer Key 2021 has been released by Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha on dseodisha.in. Check Download Link Here.

DSE Odisha Answer Key 2021: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has released the answer key and question paper of the online exam held on 04 and 05 October for the post of Contractual Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education Teacher on dseodisha.in. Candidates appeared in the DSE Odisha Teacher Exam, can download DSE Odisha Answer Key from the official website.

The answer key can be viewed through the link ‘Submit Representation relating to Question Paper/Answer Key for CBT held on 4.10.2021 and 05.10.2021’ in the aforesaid website. DSE Odisha Answer Key Link is also available in this article:

DSE Odisha Answer Key Download Link

The candidates can also raise objection, if any, through the link given above. DSE Odisha Answer Key Objection Link is available from 06 October, 11 AM to 08 October 2021 till 9 PM. Objections/ representations submitted in any other mode shall not be entertained.

A candidate has to secure minimum 25% marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) Paper I and 35% marks (30% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper II in order to qualify in the exam.

Director Secondary Education, Odisha had invited online applications, for recruitment of 2055 Contractual Hindi Teacher, 1304 Sanskrit Teacher and 1260 Physical Education Teacher Posts in Govt. Secondary Schools of Odisha, from 23 August to 14 September 2021.

How to Download DSE Odisha Answer Key 2021 ?