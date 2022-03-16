DSE Odisha Answer Key 2022 (Out): Submit Teacher/IAT/TGT Objection From 8 PM @dseodisha.in

DSE Odisha Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha at dseodisha.in. Candidates can download Answer Key, Question Paper and Submit Objection Here.

DSE Odisha Answer Key 2022: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has published the answer key and question paper of the online exam conducted for 11403 Indian Appointee Trainee (IAT) OR Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) at dseodisha.in. All such candidates who have appeared in DSE Odisha Exam from 03 March to 10 March and on 12 March can download DSE Odisha IAT Answer Key via online mode from the official website. Alternatively, you can also download DSE Odisha Teacher Answer Key through DSE Odisha Answer Key 2022 Link given in this article.

DSE Odisha Answer Key Objection 2022

The candidates can Submit Representation on the Answer Key, if any, online on DSE Odisha Website. This facility will be available today at 8 PM. The link shall be available till 12 March 2022 upto 8 PM

How to Download DSE Odisha Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSE Odisha - dseodisha.in

Step 2: Click on Submit Representation relating to Question Paper/Answer Key for CBT held from 03.03.2022 to 12.03.2022 ‘

Step 3: Provide your details

Step 4: Download DSE Odisha TGT Answer Key

DSE Odisha Result 2022

DSE Odisha will prepare a rank list on the basis of the candidate's performance in Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates shortlisted from the Rank List shall be called to get their documents verified at District Level. The details regarding DV shall be published on the official website.

Directorate of Secondary Education had published the notification of Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in the month of December 2021. More than 11 thousand vacancies were notified for various disciplines such as Arts/Science, Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher for recruitment under Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. Online Applications were invited from 03January to 07 February 2022 on dseodisha.in.