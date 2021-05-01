DSSC Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply for 83 Steno, LDC, MTS, Sukhani and Other Posts, 10/12th can apply

DSSC Group C Recruitment 2021: Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington has published a notification for recruitment to the various posts in Grade C including Stenographer II, LDC, Civilian Motor Driver, Sukhani, Carpenter, MTS Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the offline mode on or before 22 May 2021.

This is a huge opportunity for candidates holding 10th/12th qualification. A total of 83 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The candidates can refer to this notification for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Date of publication of Advt: 01 May 21

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 22 May 2021

DSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade II: 4 Posts

Lower Division Clerk: 10 Posts

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 7 Posts

Sukhani: 1 Post

Carpenter: 1 Post

Multi Tasking Staff –(Office and Training): 60 Posts

DSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade-II: 12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Skill Test Norms : Dictation: 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (On Computer).

Lower Division Clerk: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University; and Skill Test: A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on the computer (Time allowed - 10 minutes).

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Must possess the civilian driving license for heavy vehicles; Two years experience from a recognized Organisation or Undertaking in driving heavy vehicles.

Sukhani: 12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Certificate in swimming from a recognized Organisation or Undertaking; Good sailing knowledge and two years experience of small boats; Proficient in handling out Board Motors OR Ex-Sailors of the rank of leading Seaman and above of the Indian Navy.

Carpenter: 12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University and Two years experience from a recognized Organisation or Undertaking in the trade OR Industrial Training Institute Pass Certificate as Carpenter from a recognised institute; Two years experience from a recognized Organisation or Undertaking in the trade.

Multi Tasking Staff –(Office and Training): Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board/Institute.

DSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Stenographer Grade II, Lower Division Clerk, Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 18 to 27 years

Sukhani, Carpenter, Multi Tasking Staff –(Office and Training): 18 to 25 years

DSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

All application will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualification, documents and certificates. Thereafter, eligible candidates will be issued call letters for written test. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for the written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualification.

Download DSSC Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official Website

How to apply for DSSC Group C Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications along with the documents through the offline mode at The Commandant, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris) – 643 231. Tamil Nadu latest by 22 May 2021.