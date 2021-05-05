Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

DSSSB Exam 2021 Postponed for Assistant, Steno, AE and Ahlmad Posts, Download Notice @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the Tier 1 Exam which is scheduled to be held from 13 May to 27 May 2021. DSSSB was conducting the exams for the post of Assistant Grade 1, Stenographer (English), Stenographer (Hindi), Assistant Engineer and Ahlmad.

Created On: May 5, 2021 17:58 IST
DSSSB Exam Date 2021 Postponed: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the Tier 1 Exam which is scheduled to be held from 13 May to 27 May 2021. DSSSB was conducting the exams for the post of Assistant Grade 1 (Post Code - 37/20), Stenographer (English) (Post Code - 06/20), Stenographer (Hindi) (Post Code - 07/20), Assistant Engineer (Post Code - 03 /20) and Ahlmad (Post Code - 40/20). Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in for latest updates regarding the exam.

Earlier, DSSSB had released the notice regarding the postpone of Junior Clerk Exam which was scheduled on 12 May 2021.

DSSSB Notice Reads, “In view of administrative exigencies the online examinations of post codes 37/20, 06/20, 03/20, 07/20 and 40/20 scheduled w.e.f 12.05/2021 to 27.05.2021, are hereby deferred till further order.

DSSSB May Exam Postponed Notice

