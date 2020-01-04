DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card 2020 Released, Download @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released Fire Operator PET Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates applied for DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card against the Advt No. 04/2019 can download the admit card through the official website of DSSSB.i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Fire Operator PET 2020 will be held from 11 January to 22 February 2020 and the admit cards for the same has been uploaded at dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates can download DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card 2020 by following the instructions given below.

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dssb.delhi.gov.in.

2. Click on DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to the login page of DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card 2020.

4. Enter your application number/roll number, dob and other details.

5. The DSSSB Fire Operator PET Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Candidates can download and save it for future reference.

This exam is being conducted to recruit 706 vacancies. The online procedure for the same was started on 7 October 2019 and closed on 6 November 2019. The final merit will be prepared on the basis of the candidate’s performance in Physical Endurance Test, Driving Test and the Written test.

