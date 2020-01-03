SAIL Recruitment 2020: 104 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Manager, Operator and Other Posts in DSP & ASP

SAIL Recruitment 2020: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager, Operator and others. Interested candidates can apply for SAIL Recruitment 2020 can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application submission: 6 January 2020

Last date of online application submission: 27 January 2020

SAIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Safety) & E-1 -3 Posts

Operator cum Technician (Boiler Operation) – 9 Posts

Attendant cum Technician (Cable Jointer) – 3 Posts

Medical Service Provider (Trainee) – 20 Posts

Medical Service Provider (Trainee) Paramedics & Pathology Blood Bank – 5 Posts

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) High-Pressure Welder & S-1- 5 Posts

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) & S-1 – 60 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Safety) & E-1 –Bachelors Degree in Engineering from a recognized University with Diploma in Industrial Safety or M.Tech. (Safety) from a recognized University.

Operator cum Technician (Boiler Operation) – Matriculation with 3 years diploma in Engineering from a recognized Unviersity.

Attendant cum Technician (Cable Jointer) – Matriculation with ITI in Electrician Trade from government recognized Institute with Cable Jointing Licence from State Licensing Boards.

Medical Service Provider (Trainee) – B.Sc. (Nursing) from a recognized Institute with 3 years diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery from a govt. recognized institute with valid registration in Nursing Council of India.

Medical Service Provider (Trainee) Paramedics & Pathology Blood Bank – B.Sc. or 10+2/Intermediate in Science with Diploma of minimum 2 years duration in relevant discipline from a recognized University.

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) High-Pressure Welder & S-1- Matriculation with ITI in welding trade and certificate in High Pressure Welding from a recognized University.

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) & S-1 – Matriculation with ITI in relevant trade only from government recognized University.



How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 27 January 2020.