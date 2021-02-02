DSSSB OARS Registration 2021: Update your details for Post Code 1/20 to 88/20 and 90/20 to 116/20 @dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB OARS Registration 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released an important notice regarding advertisement number 1/20, 2/20, 3/20, 4/20 and 5/20 under Post Codes 1/20 to 88/20 and 90/20 to 116/20 on its official website -dsssb.delhi.gov.in. As per the notice, all those candidates who have applied for DSSSB Recruitment 2020 for the said posts are required to update their photo identity details in OARS Registration and and upload postcard size photograph ( 5*7 inch) against each application number allotted to them on the DSSSB Online website - dsssbonline.nic.in. They can update their OARS using their Login ID/Password on or before 21 February 2021 failing which they would not be able to appear in the upcoming exam to be conducted by DSSSB in future as these details are to become part of DSSSB Admit Card 2020-21 .

DSSSB OARS Link is given below. The candidates can update their DSSSB OARS Registration, directly, through the link below:

Go to official website of DSSSB Online - dsssbonline.nic.in Click on - ‘Click for updating postcodes 01/20 to 116/20 except 89/20 (Updation for identity proof details and uploading of postcard size photograph)’, given on the homepage Enter your details Update DSSSB OARS and upload your photo

More than 5000 vacancies were notified by the board for various posts including PGT, TGT, Assistant, Store Keeper, Driver, AE, Jr Clerk, Jr Steno, Stenographer, Hindi Translator cum Assistant, Ahlmad , Section Officer, Veterinary Livestock Inspector, Investigator, Pharmacist, Office Superintendent, Legal Assistant, Manager (Public Relations), Junior Telephone Operator, Draftsman, Labour Welfare Inspector, Accountant , Electrical Overseer, Inspecting Officer, Lab Assistant (Biology) Senior Scientific Assistant, Technical Assistant, Jr Assistant and Other Teacher Posts in the month of January 2021. Candidates can check details on these posts through the link below:

