DSSSB Tier 2 Admit Card 2021 Released for Junior Clerk, Steno, DEO, LDC & Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check DSSSB OARS PET Skill Test Tier 2 & Admit Card Details Here

DSSSB Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Tier 2 Exam for Junior Clerk, Steno, DEO, LDC, Junior Auditor & Translator Posts. Candidates can now download DSSSB Second Tier PET/Skill Test Admit Card through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The board is going to conduct the DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Tier 2 Exam for Junior Clerk, Steno, DEO, LDC, Junior Auditor & Translator Posts from 18 February 2021 to 17 March 2021. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can download their call letter by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Tier 2 Exam for Junior Clerk, Steno, DEO, LDC, Junior Auditor & Translator Posts flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your tier 1 exam roll number, select post and click on generate admit card. Then, candidates can download DSSSB Tier 2 Skill Test PET Admit Card for Junior Clerk, Steno, DEO, LDC, Junior Auditor & Translator Posts and save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB Tier 2 Skill Test PET Admit Card

DSSSB Tier 2 exam date, time and venue are given in the call letter. The schedule for the exams are as follows

19/15: Junior Clerk: From 22/02/2021 To 25/02/2021

21/18: Stenographer Grade-III: From 18/02/2021 To 16/03/2021

41/15: Data Entry Operator: From 25/02/2021 To 26/02/2021

45/12: Data Entry Operator GR-B: From 26/02/2021 To 26/02/2021

51/13: Lower Division Clerk: From 26/02/2021 To 17/03/2021

65/14: Junior Auditor: From 19/02/2021 To 22/02/2021

65/15: Translator(Urdu): From 26/02/2021 To 26/02/2021

The candidates are advised to check the exact date and venue details of their skill test and pet in the admit card and appear for the PET/Skill Test on time. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Tier 1, Tier 2 & Tier 3. Candidates applied for this DSSSB jobs can download their DSSSB admit card by using login credentials (application no & date of birth) by clicking on the provided link.