DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 Available at dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Download Now

DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 has been issued by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check the Download Link.

DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 Download: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has, recently, issued the admit cards for the written exam which will be held on 20 August, 21 August, 17 September and 18 September 2022 for the post of Patwari. DSSSB Patwari Exam will be conducted in three shifts, against post code 48/21 under advertisement number 02/21. Students must download DSSSB Admit Card in order to appear in the exam using the application number and date of birth. Otherwise, they won’t be allowed to sit at the exam centre.

DSSSB Patwari Tier 1 Exam will have 200 multiple-choice questions in two sections i.e. Section – A which will have 100 questions on General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi Language & Comprehension and English Language & Comprehension

Section B will have 100 Objective type multiple-choice questions on the subject concerned as per the qualification prescribed for the post of 100 Marks.

How to Download DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: In the first step, you need to visit the official website of the board which is dsssb.delhi.gov.in:

Step 2: There you will find the link to download the admit card ‘LINK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM FOR POST CODE 48/21 ON DATED 20,21 AUG.2022 AND 17,18 SEPT.2022’

Step 3: Now, enter the asked details

Step 4: Download Patwari Admit Card

Candidates who qualify in the Tier 1 exam will be called to appear for the Tier 2 Exam.

The board is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 10 Patwari Posts under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.