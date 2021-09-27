DSSSB PGT Final Answer Key 2021 Out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Link Here

DSSSB PGT Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the final answer key of online exam held from 16 July to 31 July, for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Domestic Science Teacher, Technical Assistant and Investigator. Candidates can download DSSSB Final Answer Key from the official website -dsssb.delhi.gov.in or DSSSB Final Answer Key Link given below:

DSSSB PGT Final Answer Key Download Link

As per the official website, "Candidates who appeared in the exam for the above said posts on the said dates, may view the final answer keys which can be viewed by the candidates by going to the link given on the official websites. The link will be available from 27 September 2021 to 01 October 2021."

DSSSB PGT Answer Key Download Link

How to Download DSSSB PGT Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the final link Enter your details Download DSSSB Answer Key 2021

DSSSB PGT Exam was conducted for the subjects such as Biology, Sanskrit, Fine Arts, Economics, Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, Political Science, Punjabi, English, Physics, Domestic Science Teacher, Commerce, Graphics, Home Science, Engineering Drawing, Sanskrit, Urdu, Music, Maths, Computer Science, Geography and Agriculture in the month of June and July 2021.

