DSSSB PRT Result 2019-20 Released @dsssb.gov.in, Download DSSSB Result 15/19 and Cut-Off for Assistant Teacher

DSSSB PRT Result 2019-20: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), today i.e. on 20 March 2020, has released the result of the exam for the post of Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher, against advertisement 15/19. A total of 59243 candidates were appeared in DSSSB 15/19 Exam. Based on their performance in the exam, 1356 candidates are qualified in the exam.

All the candidates who have appeared in the exam can view their DSSSB 15/19 Result by logging into their account in the DSSSB OARS Module on www.dsssbonline.nic.in or directly through the link given below by using their Registration Number and Password.

DSSSB PRT Result Link

Shortlisted candidates are required to fill the e-dossier and upload the all the required documents of educational and professional certificate. DSSSB PRT e-dossier link will be active on 03 April 2020 and the last date to fill the form is 17 April 2020.

DSSSB PRT Cut-off and Result PDF



DSSSB has also announced the cut-off marks out of 200 marks. DSSSB PRT Cut-off for General category is 117.59 and 113.83 for OBC Category. DSSSB SC PRT cut off stands at 102 for SC and 86.08 for ST Category. The candidates can check the DSSSB cut-off marks for all other categories through the PDF link give below.

How to Download DSSSB PRT Result 2019-20 ?

Go to DSSSB Online official website https://dsssbonline.nic.in/ Login in your account Click on Result for ‘ASSISTANT TEACHER PRIMARY IN DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION 15/19’ Check DSSSB PRT Result

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board had invited applications to fill 637 vacancies for Primary Assistant Teacher Posts in the month of September.