DSSSB Result 2020 out @dsssb.delhi.gov.in for Junior Lab Assistant (Supplementary), Check Marks & Result for 10/2019 Here

DSSSB Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has recently released the result of Junior Lab Assistant (Supplementary) against the advertisement number 10/2019. All those candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Junior Lab Assistant (Supplementary) Exam 2020 can download the result through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Junior Lab Assistant (Supplementary) 2020 advt 10/2019 was conducted on 17 August 2019 at various exam centres. 1184 Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result along with the marks at the official website as per the notice. Further, vide Notice no. 1029 dated 10 Feb 2020, e-dossiers were called w.e.f. 13 February 2020 to 22 February w.r.t two pending candidates.

According to the result, the candidates have been selected on the basis of marks secured in the written test and the preliminary scrutiny as per provisions of the statutory recruitment rules for the post. Candidates can directly check DSSSB Junior Lab Supplementary Exam 2020 Result with Marks by clicking on the provided link.

DSSSB Junior Lab Assistant Supplementary Exam 2020 Result

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs:

Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2020 Walk-in for Senior Research Fellow (SRF) Post

PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Applications invited Research Associate cum Lab Supervisor Post

ONGC Recruitment 2020 for Director Offshore Post, Apply Online by 30 July

ACRB Recruitment 2020: Apply for Research Associate Post

TN Police Constable Recruitment 2020 to Start in June @tnusrbonline.org, Check TNUSRB Constable Police Recruitment Updates Here

UPPCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Company Secretary Posts