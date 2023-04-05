DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Tier 1 Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Merit List, Cut Off & Other Details

DSSSB Result 2023: Get here direct link to download DSSSB Result 2023 PDF and Other Details

DSSSB Result 2023: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has announced the results of the Junior Secretariat Assistant Tier-1 written examination. The exam took place in April 2022, and the board is planning to fill 278 open positions through this recruitment drive. After the written exam, a total of 3004 candidates were selected for the Skill Test/Typing Test, which was conducted between November 2022 and January 2023. Out of those candidates, only 787 candidates were able to pass the skill test, and the board published their results on March 3rd, 2023.

Out of those 787 candidates, 670 were asked to upload their documents to the e-dossier system between March 9th and March 23rd, 2023. Only 580 candidates successfully uploaded their documents, and the board finalized the results based on their merit and marks obtained in the written examination as well as claims made in their online applications for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant under post code 44/21 in MCD.

It is important to note that the board has not conducted any scrutiny of the documents uploaded to the e-dossier system or any other terms and conditions of recruitment as per the board's resolution dated July 14th, 2022. Candidates who have been shortlisted for this post are provisionally selected, subject to fulfilling all the eligibility conditions and ensuring the accuracy of the information provided in their online application forms and e-dossier.

If any discrepancies or issues arise during the result verification process, candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities immediately. It is also recommended that candidates keep their roll numbers or registration numbers handy to avoid any confusion while checking their results..

DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Result 2023 Download Link

To access the DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Tier 1 Result 2023, candidates will need to visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or click on the link given below. The official website will have all the necessary information and updates related to the DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Result 2023 2023.

The DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Result 2023 will contain details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall score. It is important for candidates to keep their login credentials, such as registration number and password, handy to check their results.

How to Check DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Tier 1 Result 2023?

To check the DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Result 2023, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the link for "DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Result 2023" on the homepage Enter your Roll Number, and Date of Birth The mark sheet for DSSSB JSA Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen, so download it Print out a copy of the mark sheet for future reference.

Candidates can also check their scorecard from the direct link given below

DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Tier 1 Result 2023 Direct Link to download Scorecard PDF

By following these instructions, candidates can easily access and download the DSSSB Junior Secretary Assistant Result 2023 from the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board without any difficulty. It is important to keep the hard copy of the scorecard for future use.