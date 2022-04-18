DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2022 for PA and Jr Clerk Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Here

DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2022 has been released by Delhi Subordinate Selection Service Board (DSSSB) for Personal Assistant and Junior Clerk at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Download Below/

DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Selection Service Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card of the skill test for the post of Personal Assistant and Junior Clerk at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates can download DSSSB Admit Card by visiting the official website.

However, DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card Link is given below. The link is available from 18 April to 22 April 2022. In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, he/she may contact the board office through e-mail at dsssb-secy@nic.in up to 21 April 2022.

DSSSB Personal Assistant Skill Test will be conducted on 24 April, 30 April, 01 May, 07 May, 08 May, 14 May, 15 May, 17 May and 18 May in two shifts i.e. from 09:00 to 09:30 AM and from 12 Noon to 12:30 PM.

DSSSB Jr Clerk Skill Test will be conducted on 18 May, 19 May, 20 May, 21 May, 22 May, 28 May, 29 May, 04 June and 05 June 2022 in two shifts i.e. from 09:00 to 09:30 AM, from 11:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 02:00 PM to 02:30 PM.

DSSSB Personal Assistant Skill Test

The candidates will be given dictation in English/Hindi for 10 minutes at the speed of 100 wpm. The dictated matter should be transcribed on the Computer in 40 minutes in English or 55 minutes in Hindi.

DSSSB Jr Clerk Skill Test

The candidates will be asked to type in 30 wpm in English and 25 wpm in Hindi on Computer.

How to Download DSSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2022 ?