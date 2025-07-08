DSSSB Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 2119 Posts of Jail Warder and Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in - Check Application Fees, Last Date and More

DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Out: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Jail Warder, Lab Technician and other posts. A total of 2119 vacancies will be filled for various posts under this recruitment drive. The registration process will commence today, July 8 at dsssbonline.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications till August 7. Get all the details on DSSSB Vacancy including steps to apply, fees, important dates and more here.
DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Notification Out
DSSSB released the DSSSB Notification 2025, announcing 2119 vacancies for various posts like Jail Warder, Lab Technician, Senior Scientific Assistant etc. Of these total vacancies, 1676 vacancies are reserved for Jail Warder post and 443 for other posts. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must submit their applications on or before August 7. Check the post-wise breakdown of DSSSB Vacancy in the table below.
|
Department
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Total
|
Municipal Corp. of Delhi
|
Malaria Inspector
|
18
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
3
|
37
|
NDMC
|
Ayurvedic Pharmacist
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
Directorate of Education
|
PGT Engg. Graphics (Male)
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
Directorate of Education
|
PGT Engg. Graphics (Female)
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Directorate of Education
|
PGT English (Male)
|
46
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
64
|
3
|
Directorate of Education
|
PGT English (Female)
|
12
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
29
|
Directorate of Education
|
PGT Sanskrit (Male)
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
Directorate of Education
|
PGT Sanskrit (Female)
|
13
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
19
|
Directorate of Education
|
PGT Horticulture (Male)
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
–
|
Directorate of Education
|
PGT Agriculture (Male)
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
Directorate of Education
|
Domestic Science Teacher
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Directorate of Education
|
Technician (Various Specialties)
|
8
|
9
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
26
|
Health & Family Welfare
|
Assistant (Various Medical Roles)
|
51
|
32
|
17
|
9
|
11
|
120
|
Health & Family Welfare Dept.
|
Pharmacist (Ayurveda)
|
30
|
18
|
10
|
5
|
7
|
70
|
Directorate of Ayush
|
Pharmacist (Ayurveda)
|
12
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
19
|
2
|
Delhi Prisons
|
Warder (Male only)
|
680
|
452
|
252
|
125
|
167
|
1676
|
Delhi Jal Board
|
Laboratory Technician
|
13
|
N
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
30
|
Drugs Control Dept.
|
Sr. Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Drugs Control Dept.
|
Sr. Scientific Assistant (Microbiology)
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
Total
|
892
|
558
|
312
|
148
|
209
|
2119
DSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy 2025
As per the official DSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment Notification, a total of 1676 posts are up for grabs! Tabulated below are the category-wise DSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy details.
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
UR
|
680
|
OBC
|
452
|
SC
|
252
|
ST
|
125
|
EWS
|
167
|
Total
|
1676
DSSSB Vacancy Apply Online 2025 Last Date
As per the official notification, the authorities will begin the registration process for DSSSB Jail Warder, PGT, and other posts on 8th July and conclude on 7th August. The exam dates will be released in due course.
|Event
|Dates
|DSSSB Notification release date
|4 July 2025
|Apply Online Starts
|8 July 2025
|Last Date to Apply Online
|7 August 2025
DSSSB Jail Warder Apply Online Link
The online application link for DSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment will be activated today, July 8. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below. We will activate the following link as soon as the authorities issue it.
DSSSB Jail Warder Registration Link
How to Apply Online for DSSSB Recruitment 2025?
Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB or click on the direct registration link provided above.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “New Registration”.
Step 3: Provide your basic details such as personal details and contact information.
Step 4: Login to your account and fill in the application form.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.
Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it.
Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference.
DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates. However, individuals belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from the payment of application fee. It is important to note that fee must be paid via online method like UPI, Netbanking, Debit or Credit card.
