DSSSB Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 2119 Posts of Jail Warder and Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in - Check Application Fees, Last Date and More

DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Out: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Jail Warder, Lab Technician and other posts. A total of 2119 vacancies will be filled for various posts under this recruitment drive. The registration process will commence today, July 8 at dsssbonline.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications till August 7. Get all the details on DSSSB Vacancy including steps to apply, fees, important dates and more here. DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Notification Out DSSSB released the DSSSB Notification 2025, announcing 2119 vacancies for various posts like Jail Warder, Lab Technician, Senior Scientific Assistant etc. Of these total vacancies, 1676 vacancies are reserved for Jail Warder post and 443 for other posts. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must submit their applications on or before August 7. Check the post-wise breakdown of DSSSB Vacancy in the table below.

Department Post Name UR OBC SC ST EWS Total Municipal Corp. of Delhi Malaria Inspector 18 9 5 2 3 37 NDMC Ayurvedic Pharmacist 3 1 0 1 8 1 Directorate of Education PGT Engg. Graphics (Male) 1 2 1 0 4 0 Directorate of Education PGT Engg. Graphics (Female) 2 1 0 0 0 3 Directorate of Education PGT English (Male) 46 2 9 0 64 3 Directorate of Education PGT English (Female) 12 12 0 0 5 29 Directorate of Education PGT Sanskrit (Male) 2 1 2 0 6 1 Directorate of Education PGT Sanskrit (Female) 13 2 2 1 1 19 Directorate of Education PGT Horticulture (Male) 1 0 1 0 0 – Directorate of Education PGT Agriculture (Male) 2 1 1 0 1 5 Directorate of Education Domestic Science Teacher – – – – – – Directorate of Education Technician (Various Specialties) 8 9 5 1 3 26 Health & Family Welfare Assistant (Various Medical Roles) 51 32 17 9 11 120 Health & Family Welfare Dept. Pharmacist (Ayurveda) 30 18 10 5 7 70 Directorate of Ayush Pharmacist (Ayurveda) 12 5 2 0 19 2 Delhi Prisons Warder (Male only) 680 452 252 125 167 1676 Delhi Jal Board Laboratory Technician 13 N 4 2 3 30 Drugs Control Dept. Sr. Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) 0 1 0 1 0 0 Drugs Control Dept. Sr. Scientific Assistant (Microbiology) 0 1 0 0 0 1 Total 892 558 312 148 209 2119

DSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy 2025 As per the official DSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment Notification, a total of 1676 posts are up for grabs! Tabulated below are the category-wise DSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy details. Category Vacancies UR 680 OBC 452 SC 252 ST 125 EWS 167 Total 1676 DSSSB Vacancy Apply Online 2025 Last Date As per the official notification, the authorities will begin the registration process for DSSSB Jail Warder, PGT, and other posts on 8th July and conclude on 7th August. The exam dates will be released in due course. Event Dates DSSSB Notification release date 4 July 2025 Apply Online Starts 8 July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 7 August 2025 DSSSB Jail Warder Apply Online Link The online application link for DSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment will be activated today, July 8. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below. We will activate the following link as soon as the authorities issue it.