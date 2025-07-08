DSSSB Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 2119 Posts of Jail Warder and Other Posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in - Check Application Fees, Last Date and More

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Apply Online process has begun for 2119 vacancies. Candidates can apply for Jail Warder, PGT, Lab Technician and other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is August 7. Check DSSSB Vacancy for all posts and categories here along with steps to apply, important dates, fees and more here.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki
Jul 8, 2025, 12:44 IST
DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Out for Jail Warder, PGT, Lab Technician and More Posts. Find direct DSSSB Registration Link here.

DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Out: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Jail Warder, Lab Technician and other posts. A total of 2119 vacancies will be filled for various posts under this recruitment drive. The registration process will commence today, July 8 at dsssbonline.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications till August 7. Get all the details on DSSSB Vacancy including steps to apply, fees, important dates and more here.

DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Notification Out

DSSSB released the DSSSB Notification 2025, announcing 2119 vacancies for various posts like Jail Warder, Lab Technician, Senior Scientific Assistant etc. Of these total vacancies, 1676 vacancies are reserved for Jail Warder post and 443 for other posts. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria must submit their applications on or before August 7. Check the post-wise breakdown of DSSSB Vacancy in the table below.

Department

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Total

Municipal Corp. of Delhi

Malaria Inspector

18

9

5

2

3

37

NDMC

Ayurvedic Pharmacist

3

1

0

1

8

1

Directorate of Education

PGT Engg. Graphics (Male)

1

2

1

0

4

0

Directorate of Education

PGT Engg. Graphics (Female)

2

1

0

0

0

3

Directorate of Education

PGT English (Male)

46

2

9

0

64

3

Directorate of Education

PGT English (Female)

12

12

0

0

5

29

Directorate of Education

PGT Sanskrit (Male)

2

1

2

0

6

1

Directorate of Education

PGT Sanskrit (Female)

13

2

2

1

1

19

Directorate of Education

PGT Horticulture (Male)

1

0

1

0

0

Directorate of Education

PGT Agriculture (Male)

2

1

1

0

1

5

Directorate of Education

Domestic Science Teacher

Directorate of Education

Technician (Various Specialties)

8

9

5

1

3

26

Health & Family Welfare 

Assistant (Various Medical Roles)

51

32

17

9

11

120

Health & Family Welfare Dept.

Pharmacist (Ayurveda)

30

18

10

5

7

70

Directorate of Ayush

Pharmacist (Ayurveda)

12

5

2

0

19

2

Delhi Prisons

Warder (Male only)

680

452

252

125

167

1676

Delhi Jal Board

Laboratory Technician

13

N

4

2

3

30

Drugs Control Dept.

Sr. Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)

0

1

0

1

0

0

Drugs Control Dept.

Sr. Scientific Assistant (Microbiology)

0

1

0

0

0

1

Total

892

558

312

148

209

2119

DSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy 2025

As per the official DSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment Notification, a total of 1676 posts are up for grabs! Tabulated below are the category-wise DSSSB Jail Warder Vacancy details.

Category

Vacancies

UR

680

OBC

452

SC

252

ST

125

EWS

167

Total

1676

DSSSB Vacancy Apply Online 2025 Last Date

As per the official notification, the authorities will begin the registration process for DSSSB Jail Warder, PGT, and other posts on 8th July and conclude on 7th August. The exam dates will be released in due course.

Event Dates
DSSSB Notification release date 4 July 2025
Apply Online Starts 8 July 2025
Last Date to Apply Online 7 August 2025

DSSSB Jail Warder Apply Online Link

The online application link for DSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment will be activated today, July 8. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below. We will activate the following link as soon as the authorities issue it.

DSSSB Jail Warder Registration Link

How to Apply Online for DSSSB Recruitment 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DSSSB or click on the direct registration link provided above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “New Registration”.

Step 3: Provide your basic details such as personal details and contact information.

Step 4: Login to your account and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit it.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference.

DSSSB Vacancy 2025 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates. However, individuals belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from the payment of application fee. It is important to note that fee must be paid via online method like UPI, Netbanking, Debit or Credit card.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

