DVET Admit Card 2022: Check Updates Here

DVET Admit Card 2022: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Maharashtra, has completed the application process for the post of Instructor on 07 September 2022. Now, the DVET will conduct the exam for the selection of the candidates and will also release the DVET Admit Card Link. The exam is expected to be conducted in the month of September or October 2022 and the admit cards will be uploaded 7 days before the exam. Candidates who have successfully applied for DVET Recruitment 2022 can log in to the official website and check the latest updates regarding the admit card and exam. DVET Login Link is provided for the candidates below:

DVET Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode i.e. Computer Based Test (CBT). The medium of the exam is English and Marathi There will be 60 questions on Marathi Language, English Language, General Intelligence and General Knowledge. Each question will be of 2 marks. Candidates will be 1 hour to complete the exam.

DVET Exam Syllabus

General Intelligence - As per the standard syllabus

Marathi Language - Parts of Sentence (Karta, Karma etc), Tenses-03 types, Kinds of sentences, Identification of Samaas (Dvigu, Dvandwa, Avyayeebhav), Change of gender(ling), Change of Number (vachan), Synonyms, Antonyms, Correction of Sentence Unseen Passage, Identification of Prayog (Kartari, Karmani, Bhave).

English Language - Questions in this component will be designed to test the candidate's understanding and knowledge of the English language and will be based on spotting the error, fill in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, spelling/detecting mis-spelt words, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, Improvement of sentences, active/passive voice of verbs, conversion Into direct/indirect narration, shuffling of sentence parts, comprehension passage.

General Knowledge - Geography, Environment, Social History, Current affairs (questions about Maharashtra).

Candidates who would obtain 45% marks in the general examination will be conducted the vocational test.

Online applications were invited on the official website i.e. dvet.gov.in. The last date for submitting the application was 07 September 2022. DVET had notified a total of These vacancies are available for various locations of the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik Locations.